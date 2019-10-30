Taking Stock: Sensex back above 40K ahead of Fed outcome; time to book profits?

The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 40,000 levels for the first time since July 2019 supported by short-covering, while the Nifty50 also closed above its previous intraday high of 11,809 which is a positive sign for the bulls.

The rally was broad-based with most of the gains coming in the Public Sector index, followed by IT, and Oil & Gas index. All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve policy outcome and commentary on the future trajectory of rates.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 220 points to 40,051 while the Nifty50 closed 57 points higher at 11,844 on Wednesday.

What is fueling the rally on D-Street?

Experts feel that expectations of new reforms from the government, better than expected results from India Inc., divestment in PSU companies, and rate cut hopes from US Fed lifted sentiment.

“Market is positive in expectation of fresh reforms from the government and change in the long-term capital gain tax in the future. After a long-time market is seeing an incentive to invest in equity due to reduction in taxation producing better than expected Q2FY20 result, providing a hope that earnings growth will revamp further in H2FY20,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd said.

“Results are adding fuel to the market despite weakness in other global markets ahead of the Fed interest rate decision & US-China trade talks agreement," he said.

The next big question in front of investors is – should one book profits at current levels? Well, the rally is showing signs of fatigue at higher levels, hence, some consolidation could take place. But, the overall momentum still remains intact.

Investors should use any dips to accumulate quality stocks as the market looks poised to break out into fresh record highs soon in the next few weeks, suggest experts.

“The Nifty remains in a structural uptrend and is expected to test 12,200-12,300 in the next few weeks. Since we witnessed a rally in the recent past some consolidation is expected in the range of 11,650-11,950,” Sahaj Agarwal, Head of Derivatives, Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Accumulation on dips is advisable as we wait for the next momentum trade to get triggered. Metals and select banking stocks trade with a positive bias. Selective buying is advisable in the midcap space,” added Agarwal.

On the macro front, investors would react to infrastructure output data, and volatility could remain as we head towards expiry on Thursday. Investors would roll over the contracts from the October series to November series.

Apart from the US Fed outcome, investors would also watch out for GDP data which will be out later on Wednesday.

Sectors and Stocks:

The S&P BSE Public Sector index rose 1.6 percent, followed by the S&P BSE IT index which was up 1.4 percent, and the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index added 1.3 percent.

On the losing front, the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index fell nearly 1 percent, followed by the BSE Realty index which was down 0.92 percent, and the S&P BSE Metal index fell 0.32 percent.

On the broader market front, the S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.65 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index gained 0.36 percent.

Nifty Bank at a 1-month high, but fails to hold 30,000. The index closed 114 points higher at 29,987.

Top Nifty gainers: Gail India rallied more than 6 percent, followed by SBI which was up 3.3 percent, and Grasim Industries gained 2.8 percent

Top Nifty losers: Bharti Infratel fell more than 5 percent, followed by the Yes Bank which was down 2.3 percent, and Maruti Suzuki fell 2.1 percent.

Stocks in news:

Shares of BEML touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,108.20, rising 10 percent intraday on October 30 on reports of a strategic stake sale by the government. The stock closed 4.3% higher.

Shares of State Bank of India rallied over 3 percent on October 30 after the management sees healthy growth in the next financial year 2020-21. The stock jumped 13 percent in last 15 days amid better-than-expected earnings in the September quarter.

Shares of United Bank of India were locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 8.90 on October 30 after the lender reported a solid set of earnings during the July-September period.

Shares of Graphite India declined more than 3 percent on October 30 after the company posted a poor set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2019.

Shares of Central Bank of India rose over 15 percent after the company had approved fund raising worth Rs 3,353 crore.

Bharti Airtel Moves 2% Higher As Govt Forms Panel For Relief Pkg To Telcos

Tata Chem Down 1% On Operationally Weak Quarter

Ramco Cements Up 3.6% After Reporting 43% Higher Profit YoY

Technical View:

The Nifty50 closed in the green for the third consecutive day in a row

The index formed a “Hanging Man’ kind of candle on the daily charts which suggests a probable top in place

For the pattern to get confirmed the index has to close in the red on Thursday

But, as long as Nifty50 holds above 11700 levels, bulls should be able to regain control

If Nifty sustains above 11884 levels on Thursday, then an initial target of 11981 can be expected. Contray to this breach of 11784 levels on downsides can trigger profit booking in the near term, suggest experts.

For time being traders are advised to create fresh longs by making use of dips into the zone of 11750 – 700 levels, they say

Three levels to watch: 11784, 11883, 12000

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800