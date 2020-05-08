Taking Stock | RIL, HUL help Sensex, Nifty end higher but analysts remain wary

Indian equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on May 8, supported by strong gains in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever, as positive Asian peers underpinned investor sentiment.

The Sensex rose 199 points to 31,642, while the Nifty closed 52 points higher at 9,251.

The broader markets underperformed, as the BSE midcap index closed 0.04 percent up while the smallcap index ended 0.45 percent lower.

Headline indices traded in positive throughout the session. But, concerns over the economic fallout of the coronavirus remains an overhang and analysts believe that the market may remain volatile in the near term.

For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty fell more than 6 percent while the Nifty Bank index fell 10 percent.

Strong gains in shares of Reliance Industries gave a boost to the Sensex on May 8. The stock saw strong gains as US-based private equity fund Vista Equity Partners picked up a 2.32 percent stake in the company's Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

"Gains were led by Reliance which succeeded in another round of fundraising even in this adverse scenario. Global market trends were also positive following attempts to defuse tensions around the US-China trade talks. While the earnings season has been lacklustre, markets seem to be awaiting the announcement of a stimulus package from the government," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The occasional rise in shares is not convincing experts and they believe the market is not headed in any certain direction.

Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO of SAMCO Securities & StockNote, said the market seemed to be going nowhere as the volatility was substantially low and it was also unlikely to react too much to corporate numbers.

How consumers behave after the lockdown will be the most important data point for the market to decide its way forward. But it would only be visible in the next two-three months and till that time, markets may not move substantially but may just gradually decline, he said.

He expects a narrow range for the bourses with downward bias and said investors should preserve cash by not investing at current levels.

Top Nifty gainers included Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Top Nifty losers included NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank.

Stocks & Sectors

Most sectoral indices ended in the red, with BSE Power emerging as the top loser, falling 2.40 percent. Auto, Metal, Consumer Durables and Utilities fell over a percent each.

On the other hand, BSE Energy, FMCG and Healthcare bucked the trend, rising 2.59 percent, 1.87 percent and 1.40 percent, respectively.

A volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in stocks like Sun TV, Zee Entertainment, HDFC Life, Ramco Cements and Torrent Power.

Long buildup was seen in stocks like HDFC Life, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra.

Short buildup was seen in stocks like RBL Bank, Torrent Power and BEL.

Over 200 stocks, including Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer, Sadbhav Engineering, Infibeam Avenues and Suzlon Energy, hit their upper circuits on BSE.

Stocks in news

Reliance Industries | The share gained almost 4 percent after a US-based private equity fund said it is going to pick a stake in the company's digital unit Jio Platforms.

Hindustan Unilever | The share price jumped nearly 5 percent after Societe Generale bought 1.29 crore shares at Rs 1,902 per share.

Biocon | The stock climbed about 3 percent after the company received EIR from the USFDA.

RBL Bank | The share fell more than 7 percent after the private lender reported a sharp drop in Q4 profit and muted loan and deposit growth.

Cyient | The stock tanked 10 percent on weak revenue growth guidance for Q1FY21.

Adani Gas | The share rose 3 percent after the company's consolidated net profit rose 5.1 percent to Rs 121.4 crore from Rs 115.5 crore in the previous quarter.

Technical View

The Nifty closed in green but failed to hold 9,300 and formed a bearish candle, as closing was much lower than opening levels.

For the week as well, the index formed a bearish candle on the weekly scale as it lost more than 6 percent after rallying nearly 8 percent in the previous week.

The price behaviour of the last five trading sessions also depicted a bearish candle on the weekly charts, perhaps signalling a pause to the strong upmove seen in the previous week.

Experts feel unless the Nifty clears the hurdle of 9,382 in the next one or two sessions, the market trajectory shall remain on the downside and weakness shall get confirmed with a close below 9,200 levels.