Taking Stock | Rate hike worries sink market; Sensex crashes 928 points, Nifty slips below 17,760

Rakesh Patil
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

All the sectoral indices ended in the red

The Indian equity benchmarks ended 1.5 percent lower on February 22 as profit booking extended for the fourth session, with investors worried about further rate hikes by central banks and the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes to be released later in the day.

At close, the Sensex was down 927.74 points, or 1.53 percent, at 59,744.98, and the Nifty was down 272.40 points, or 1.53 percent, at 17,554.30.

Amid weak global cues, the market opened on a negative note and extended the losses as the day progressed with selling seen across the sectors.

Investors wealth eroded by Rs 377,870.15 crore in today's correction as the BSE market capitalisation dropped to Rs 2,65,21,111.74 crore from Rs 2,61,43,241.59 crore, on February 21.