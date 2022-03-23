Taking Stock | Profit-taking, mixed news flow weigh on market; Sensex sheds 305 points, Nifty ends below 17,250

The Indian indices opened on a strong footing on March 23, aided by positive global cues from US, European and Asian markets which remained positive amidst the hope of progress being made during the high levels talks between Russia and Ukraine but soon lost the plot as profit booking was witnessed later in the session.

The benchmark Nifty50 closed 69.85 points or 0.4 percent lower at 17,242.65 while the 30-pack BSE Sensex shed 304.5 points or 0.53 percent to close at 57,684.8.

At the start of the day, Nifty opened with a gain of 90 points or 0.5 percent at 17,405 in the morning and briefly breached its resistance level of 17,400 to touch an intra-day high of 17,442.4 but soon lost ground amidst profit booking in the afternoon session and lost 243 points from the day’s high to make an intra-day low of 17,199.6.

The BSE Sensex opened with a gain of 209 points or 0.4 percent at 58,198.6 and gathered steam to create an intra-day high of 58,416.6 in the morning session but swung 848 points in the afternoon session from the day’s high to create an intra-day low of 57,568.6.

“After the recent rally, the market is getting cautious. Volatility is back due to inflationary pressures triggered by supply constraints”, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Consistent rise in input cost, fall in demand due to surge in COVID cases in parts of the world, war, and high commodity prices are impacting earnings growth which can lead to a downgrade in outlook, he added.

Experts believe that an end to the war and rise in supply can help India sustain its resilience or else it will be a challenge in the short term.

Stocks & Sectors

Metals bucked the general trend today led by Steel & Aluminium stocks on the back of price hikes. The Nifty Metal index gained the most today and ended the day with a gain of 1.21 percent. Pharma, Media and IT were the other major sectoral indices that settled in the green today.

The automobile sector lost the most ground and ended with a loss of 1.04 percent. Banking, Realty, and FMCG stocks pushed the indices down as they all ended in red.

The broader markets had a mixed outing with the Midcap Index posting smart gains with select constituents recording big gains today on the back of huge volumes. The BSE Midcap index gained 0.39 percent while BSE Smallcap was down marginally by 0.02 percent.

Hindalco, Dr Reddy’s, Divis Labs, Tata Steel, and UPL were the top gainers on the Nifty each gaining between 1.7 to 2.5 percent.

HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Britannia, and Cipla were the top Nifty losers, each losing between 1.76 to 2.35 percent.

The short build-up was seen in Chambal Fertilizers, JK Cement, and SRE while long build-up was witnessed in L&T Finance Holdings, City Union Bank and Tata Communications.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 471 percent was seen in Adani Ports. L&T Finance Holdings' volumes surged more than 383 percent while Ion Exchange (IEX) saw its volumes rise by more than 258 percent.

On the BSE, out of 3,525 stocks traded, there were 1,937 declines; 1,461 advances and 127 stocks remained unchanged.

Outlook for March 24

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The domestic equity market is stuck in a range for the last couple of days amid increasing volatility. Despite opening positive, follow-up buying was missing at higher levels. This led to downward pressure in the second half of the day with Nifty closing the day with a loss of 70 points (-0.4%) at 17,246 levels.

The global market edged higher after the recent sell-off as investors digested US Fed’s aggressive approach to curb inflation and rising bond yields.

While the overall trend is positive, we expect the market to consolidate in the near term in the absence of any major news flow or developments. Markets are facing headwinds from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, volatility in oil prices as well as an aggressive stance from US central bank. That apart, second day of hike in domestic retail fuel prices added to the overall cautious sentiment.

Nifty needs to hold and close above 17,350 for an upmove towards 17,500-17,750 levels. Strength in heavyweight sectors such as Metals, Pharma and Oil & Gas are providing the much-needed support to the market.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets traded lackluster and lost nearly half a percent amid mixed global cues. After the initial uptick, the benchmark gradually inched lower as the day progressed and settled closer to the day’s low. The hawkish statement from the US Fed on the possibility of aggressive rate hikes spooked investors. Besides, mixed updates on the lingering geopolitical tension also dented sentiment. Consequently, the Nifty index ended lower by 0.4% to close at 17,245 levels. Meanwhile, sectoral indices traded mixed wherein Auto, Banking and Capital Goods ended with losses whereas Metal, Healthcare and Power ended with gains.

The move in the index so far shows consolidation after two weeks of rebound and it’s healthy. However, the prevailing uncertainty on the global front combined with the lack of any domestic trigger is keeping the participants on their toes. In such a scenario, we feel it’s prudent to stick with the sectors or themes which are doing well but avoid going overboard.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Domestic markets were facing high volatility due to inflationary pressure triggered by supply constraints, rising crude oil prices leading to increase of input cost, high commodity prices etc.

On the technical front, immediate support and resistance levels for Nifty50 are 17,000 and 17,400, respectively. For Bank Nifty, 35,800 and 36,600 are immediate support and resistance, respectively.