Taking Stock | Profit booking for fourth day drags Nifty below 17,000; Sensex falls 338 points

Rakesh Patil
Mar 14, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with power, realty, information technology, PSU Bank, metal and auto falling 1-2 percent.

The Indian equity benchmarks ended lower for the fourth straight session with the Nifty breaking 17,000 intraday in the highly volatile session on March 14.

At close, the Sensex was down 337.66 points or 0.58 percent at 57,900.19, and the Nifty was down 111.00 points or 0.65 percent at 17,043.30.

Amid weak Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks started on a negative note but recovered the losses and traded flat for a couple of hours before bears took charge. However, a 25-month low WPI inflation helped erase all the intraday losses but selling across the sectors dragged the benchmarks into the red.

"The selling continued while the degree of ambiguity over the US banks reduced due to supportive measures announced by the US FED. The underlying issue of the market is high interest rates, which will continue to wreak havoc in the world economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.