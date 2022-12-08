 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Nifty tops 18,600, Sensex gains 160 pts led by PSU banks

Rakesh Patil
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index rose nearly 4 percent while the Nifty Bank index gained 1 percent, touching a fresh high of 43,640.90, intraday.

After remaining under pressure for the fourth straight session, the market on December 8 witnessed some buying as the benchmark Sensex ended higher by 160 points or 0.26% at 62,570.68, and the Nifty rose 48.80 points or 0.26% to settle at 18,609.30.

Amid mixed global cues, the market started on a flat note but immediately touched the day's high and remained flat with positive bias throughout the session, before finishing near the day's high.

"PSU Banks fired up markets for the fourth consecutive day this week as the PSU Bank Index rose 4% today as positive tailwinds coupled with under ownership stepped up momentum in several stocks," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

"With Indices at record highs, investors were seen actively accumulating several state-owned banks with vast reach and trust available at reasonable valuations," Ranganathan added.

Stocks and sectors

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Eicher Motors and Hindalco Industries were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Sun Pharma, Divi's Labs, Power Grid Corporation, NTPC and TCS.