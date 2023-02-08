English
    Taking Stock: Nifty rises 150 points to close above 17,850; Adani Group stocks zoom

    Shubham Raj
    February 08, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

    Benchmark indices broke off the losing streak to close with gains on February 8 as the Reserve Bank of India stuck to the expected line during its policy meet outcome announcement. Positive global cues also helped the sentiments on Dalal Street.

    Metal stocks shone during the day while cement stocks buzzed due to likely review of taxes during the upcoming GST Council meeting. Realty stocks were slightly under pressure as the rising interest rate is detrimental to their revenue.

    The Nifty 50 index climbed 0.85 percent or 150.20 points to end the day at 17,871.70. BSE flagship Sensex rose 0.63 percent to 60,663.79. Nifty's outperformance was also likely due to sharp surge in Adani Group stocks.

    “Bulls took charge of the markets as the RBI’s MPC meeting delivered a smaller rate hike in line with market expectations,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. “RBI has taken a more optimistic view on domestic growth by increasing the GDP forecast while cautiously keeping CPI inflation at 5.3 percent for FY24."