Taking Stock: Nifty rises 150 points to close above 17,850; Adani Group stocks zoom

Benchmark indices broke off the losing streak to close with gains on February 8 as the Reserve Bank of India stuck to the expected line during its policy meet outcome announcement. Positive global cues also helped the sentiments on Dalal Street.

Metal stocks shone during the day while cement stocks buzzed due to likely review of taxes during the upcoming GST Council meeting. Realty stocks were slightly under pressure as the rising interest rate is detrimental to their revenue.

The Nifty 50 index climbed 0.85 percent or 150.20 points to end the day at 17,871.70. BSE flagship Sensex rose 0.63 percent to 60,663.79. Nifty's outperformance was also likely due to sharp surge in Adani Group stocks.

“Bulls took charge of the markets as the RBI’s MPC meeting delivered a smaller rate hike in line with market expectations,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. “RBI has taken a more optimistic view on domestic growth by increasing the GDP forecast while cautiously keeping CPI inflation at 5.3 percent for FY24."

“Meanwhile, global markets traded with hopes as investors digested Powell’s speech, which stated that disinflation had begun but pointed towards the possibility of further rate hikes in response to a stronger job market.”

Read More

Adani Group stocks shine

Share price of Adani Group stocks rose leaps and bounds during the day. This recovered most of the losses sustained in the previous week.

On NSE, Adani Enterprises climbed 23 percent, Adani Ports 9 percent, Adani Power 5 percent, Adani Transmission and Adani Transmission also added 5 percent each. Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, though, fell 5 percent each.

Stocks and sectors

All sectoral indices on NSE ended the day in the green. Nifty Metal rose 3.78 percent followed by Nifty IT that advanced 1.5 percent. Nifty Pharma also rose 1.36 percent. Rate sensitive indexes, Nifty Realty and Nifty Bank, closed flat.

Among stocks, life insurance stocks were in demand as well as both SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance climbed. Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and UltraTech Cement were other major gainers.

However, there were a few losers as well. They included L&T, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Buying was also seen in Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap indices as both rose about a percent.

Outlook for Feb 9

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking:

The buying in select index majors like Reliance, Infosys and TCS played a crucial role in the rebound. The broader indices too ended higher and gained nearly a percent each. With all the major events behind us, the performance of the global indices combined with earnings will dictate the trend ahead. This rebound has certainly eased pressure but a decisive close above 17900 in Nifty is critical for any sustained recovery. Meanwhile, we reiterate our preference for IT, FMCG and select banking and auto pack and suggest focusing on identifying opportunities from these sectors.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Since there were no surprises in the RBI's MPC meet and the 25 bps rate hike was in line with expectations, investors resorted to buying in IT, banking & other select frontliners. Also, strong US market cues in overnight trades had boosted market sentiment. However, intra-day volatility may continue due to uncertainty in global markets and worries that central banks in key economies may maintain hawkish stance going ahead, which could trigger strong bouts of sideways movement.

Technically, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle on daily charts which is broadly positive. However, 17950 could be the next profit booking zone for the bulls. As long as the index is trading above 17750, the uptrend wave will continue. Above the same, the market could move up to 18150. On the flip side, below 17750, the uptrend would be vulnerable.”

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

On a larger scale, we can see that the Nifty index has been hovering within a falling channel, with the index moving towards the upper band of the said channel. Over the near term, the trend may remain positive, with the potential to reach towards 18000; again, a decisive breakout above the 18000 level may induce a rally towards 18350-18400. On the lower end, support is visible at 17650.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.