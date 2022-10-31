Taking Stock | Nifty reclaims 18,000, Sensex back above 60,000 led by auto, pharma, IT

The Indian equity market continued its winning run for the third consecutive session on October 31 with Nifty and Sensex closing above the 18,000 and 60,000 marks, respectively amid buying across the sectors, falling crude oil prices and positive global cues.

At Close, the Sensex was up 786.74 points or 1.31% at 60,746.59, and the Nifty was up 225.40 points or 1.27% at 18,012.20.

In October, both Nifty50 and BSE Sensex added more than 5 percent each.

Oil prices fell by more than $1 on Monday after weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and on concerns that the country's widening COVID-19 curbs will curtail demand. Brent crude futures dropped $1.17, or 1.2%, to $94.60 a barrel by 0900 GMT, extending Friday's 1.2 percent decline, reported Reuters.

"The buoyancy of Wall Street was reflected well in the domestic market, also supported by sliding Oil prices following weak Chinese factory data," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"US stocks recovered from a tech sell-off on hopes that the Fed would hint towards dialling down big interest-rate hikes. The outcome of the Fed & RBI meeting this week will decidedly affect the stock market trend," Nair added.

Stocks and sectors

UltraTech Cement, Eicher Motors, M&M, HDFC and Sun Pharma were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy’s Labs, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Britannia Industries.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with the Nifty Auto, Infra, Information Technology and Pharma rising 1 percent each.

The BSE midcap index was up 1 percent and smallcap index added 0.5 percent.

On the BSE, Auto, Capital Goods, Healthcare, Information Technology and Oil & Gas were up 1 percent each, while Bank, FMCG, Power and Realty gained 0.5 percent each.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Intellect Design Arena, Trent and Voltas.

A long build-up was seen in JK Cement, Indiamart Intermesh and Trent, while a short build-up was witnessed in Intellect Design Arena, Bandhan Bank and LIC Housing Finance.

Bharti Airtel, Karnataka Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Kalpataru Power Transmission, and Cummins India touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for November 1

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty has seen range shift on the higher side on October 31. Till the last week, the level of 17,800 was acting as a key hurdle. However, today, with a gap up opening, the index has surpassed that barrier.

The Nifty has now entered into the next resistance zone on the higher side, which is 18,000-18,100. The index had stumbled near this zone in August & September this year. Thus, one needs to be vigilant at this level.

Unless that resistance zone is crossed on a closing basis, the index can stay in consolidation from a short to medium-term perspective. On the downside, today’s gap area of 17,838-17,900 will act as a near-term support zone.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Investors are hoping for a smaller rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this week against the earlier expectation of a more aggressive rate increase. This optimism has fuelled a sharp upsurge, which has pushed both the local benchmark indices above their key psychological levels.

Also, FIIs are looking at local shares with renewed interest, which has boosted the investors' sentiment. However, if the Fed adopts any hawkish stance, markets could be in for a steep correction in the near term.

Technically, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle and higher bottom formation, which is indicating the continuation of an uptrend in the near future.

As long as the index trades above 17,900, the uptrend formation is likely to continue, and above the same, it could touch 18,100-18,150 levels. Below 17,900, traders may prefer to exit long positions and on further decline, it could retest the 17,800 mark.

