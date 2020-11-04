Taking Stock: Nifty reclaims 11,900, Sensex up 350 points as US election poised for tight finish

Indian markets pared gains but managed to close higher for the third day in a row on November 4 as the US presidential election proved far closer than polls had predicted. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 355 points to 40,616 while the Nifty50 closed 95 points higher at 11,908.

"The election results are unlikely on the election night and it could possibly take much longer for the final results to come out. The market initially opened with a lot of optimism but now it seems quite unclear how the results will pan out,” Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Even in case of a Democrat presidential win, the Senate control could still be in the hands of Republicans, translating to a weaker Democrat win. The emphatic stimulus that was expected post-elections will take more time,” he said.

Kulkarni added that the market could be jittery in the short-term as the election verdict could still swing either way. The election has turned out to be much tighter than anticipated.

Sectorally, action was seen in energy, IT, consumer durable, healthcare, and capital goods space while profit-taking was seen in realty, telecom, metal, and power stocks.

Broader markets front underperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE midcap index rose 0.4 percent while the smallcap index closed with the gains of 0.3 percent.

Top Nifty gainers included RIL, Divi’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma, and IndusInd Bank. Axis Bank, Hindalco, HDFC Ltd, and UPL were among the biggest Nifty losers.

Stocks & Sectors

Sectorally, the S&P BSE energy index rose 2.7 percent, IT index percent and the consumer durables index closed with gains of 1.4 percent.

Selling pressure was seen in the S&P BSE realty index that fell 1.9 percent. The telecom index was down 0.6 percent and the metal index slipped 0.6 percent.

A volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in stocks like TCS, Adani Enterprises, Wipro, PVR, and GMR Infrastructure.

Long buildup was seen in stocks like Adani Ports, Petronet LNG, and PVR while short buildup was seen in stocks like Godrej Properties, UPL and Muthoot Finance.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a bullish candle for the second consecutive day in a row.

The trend in Nifty seemed to be sideways in the broader range of 12,000- 11,500. For a sustainable upswing, the index needs a fresh breakout above 12,000 on a closing basis, experts said.

“In such a scenario it shall head towards its initial target of 12,200 levels and beyond that eventually retest of 12,430 can’t be ruled out. Contrary to this, a failure on the part of the bulls to sustain above 11,750 levels shall eventually drag down the index to 11,500 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

“For the time being, it looks prudent on the part of traders to create long positions if the Nifty closes above 12k levels for an initial target of 12,200, where are shorting should be considered only on a close below 11,750 levels,” he said.: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.