Taking Stock | Nifty ends near 18,200, Sensex gains 224 points led by metal, oil & gas, banks

Rakesh Patil
Dec 29, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.

The equity market registered a smart recovery from the day's low point to close near the day's high on the F&O expiry day on December 29, led by the power, oil & gas, bank and metals.

At close, the Sensex was up 223.60 points or 0.37 percent at 61,133.88, and the Nifty was up 68.50 points or 0.38 percent at 18,191.

BSE Sensex and Nifty50 touched a day’s low of 60,479.06 and 17,992.80, respectively.

Amid weak global cues, the domestic indices opened on negative note and extended the losses as the day progressed and remained in negative territory for most part of the session. However, last hour buying erased all the intraday losses to help the bourses close on a positive note.

"The domestic market trend was influenced by the movements of its global counterparts, as a negative US closing pushed Indian bourses to a poor start. However, positive signals from US futures lifted the benchmark index above the flatline," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

"Markets will continue to witness such sudden movements, underpinned by lingering recession and COVID fears, which will be countered by bargain hunters," Nair added.