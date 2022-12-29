Taking Stock | Nifty ends near 18,200, Sensex gains 224 points led by metal, oil & gas, banks

The equity market registered a smart recovery from the day's low point to close near the day's high on the F&O expiry day on December 29, led by the power, oil & gas, bank and metals.

At close, the Sensex was up 223.60 points or 0.37 percent at 61,133.88, and the Nifty was up 68.50 points or 0.38 percent at 18,191.

BSE Sensex and Nifty50 touched a dayâ€™s low of 60,479.06 and 17,992.80, respectively.

Amid weak global cues, the domestic indices opened on negative note and extended the losses as the day progressed and remained in negative territory for most part of the session. However, last hour buying erased all the intraday losses to help the bourses close on a positive note.

"The domestic market trend was influenced by the movements of its global counterparts, as a negative US closing pushed Indian bourses to a poor start. However, positive signals from US futures lifted the benchmark index above the flatline," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

"Markets will continue to witness such sudden movements, underpinned by lingering recession and COVID fears, which will be countered by bargain hunters," Nair added.

Also Read - Emkay foresees Nifty at 19,500 and Sensex at 64,500 by December 2023

Stocks and sectors

Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, SBI, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were among the biggest Nifty gainers. Top losers included Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Divis Laboratories, Titan Company and UltraTech Cement.

Among sectors, Nifty bank and metal indices gained 1 percent each, and energy and PSU bank indices up 0.5 percent each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.

On the BSE, bank, metal and oil & gas indices rose 1 percent each, while power index added 0.7 percent. However, capital goods index shed 0.4 percent.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Punjab National Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Balrampur Chini Mills.

A long build-up was seen in Bank of Baroda, Indiamart Intermesh and Federal Bank, while a short build-up was seen in Shree Cements, Shriram Finance and Page Industries.

Kalyan Jewellers India, Skipper, Jindal Steel & Power and RBL Bank touched their a 52-week high, while Amrutanjan Health Care, Compuage Infocom, Gland Pharma, Sintex Industries touched their a 52-week low, on the BSE.

Also Read - IPO market in 2023 may beat 2021 tally with 89 issues ready to raise Rs 1.4 lakh crore

Outlook for December 30

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty opened gap down & moved lower towards the level of 18000. The index witnessed base formation near the key psychological mark in the first half of the session & had a smart recovery in the second half. Consequently, the index has formed a bullish outside bar & an Engulfing bull candle on the daily chart.

On the way up, the index surpassed a falling trendline on the hourly chart & reached near the rising trendline, which was broken on the downside on Friday last week. It has also tested the 40 DEMA on the upside. Thus the Nifty has halted near a very crucial area.

If the index crosses the level of 18,200 & sustains in the higher territory then it can march towards 18,400 in the short term. On the other hand, the level of 18,000 will continue to provide cushion on the downside.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets shrugged off intra-day volatility as last hour buying helped key indices end in the green. Investors covered their positions on the last day of the December monthly expiry, fuelling an upsurge in metals, banking and oil & gas shares on hopes of a demand revival after China lifted Covid-related restrictions.

But sideways movement will continue going ahead as recessionary fears in the West continue to loom large in view of more likely rate hikes and tempered growth going ahead. Technically, Nifty took support near 18,000 and bounced back sharply.

A bullish candle on daily charts and higher bottom formation on intraday charts is indicating further uptrend from the current levels. For bulls, 18,000 would act as a sacrosanct support zone, and above the same it could move up till 18,280. In case of further upside the index could move up to 18,400.

On the flip side, below 18,000 traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions and below the same the index could slip till 17,900.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.