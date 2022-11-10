Taking Stock | Nifty ends near 18,000, Sensex falls 420 pts; auto, PSU banks worst hit

The benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on November 10 as investors remained concerned ahead of crucial US inflation data due later today.

At close, the Sensex was down 419.85 points or 0.69% at 60,613.70, and the Nifty was down 128.80 points or 0.71% at 18,028.20.

"Following sluggish global markets, the cautious mood persisted in the domestic market. Losses on Dalal Street were led by profit booking in auto and PSU banks while selling in mid and small-caps followed the trend. Investors around the globe are awaiting US inflation data, which is expected to slow for the fourth month, which can have a positive lead," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks and sectors

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and Titan Company were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and ONGC.

All sectors ended in the red, with Nifty auto and PSU Banks falling 1-2 percent, while pharma, metal, energy, infra and FMCG were down 0.5 percent each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices slipped 1 percent each.

On the BSE, the auto index shed 2 percent while bank, capital goods, FMCG, pharma, IT, oil & gas and metal were down 0.5 percent each.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 500 percent was seen in Aurobindo Pharma, Deepak Nitrite and Piramal Enterprises.

A short build-up was seen in Aurobindo Pharma, Deepak Nitrite and Ramco Cements, while a long build-up was seen in Lupin, Samvardhana Motherson International and Escorts.

On the BSE, RPG Life Sciences, JMC Projects, Ion Exchange, Indian Bank, and Bank Of Baroda touched their 52-week high. However, Aurobindo Pharma, Bandhan Bank, Gland Pharma, Divi's Laboratories, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Mphasis, Quess Corp, TeamLease Services and Voltas touched their 52-week low.

Outlook for November 11

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Despite multiple attempts recently, the Nifty couldn’t sustain above 18,200. The recent higher high in the index on the daily chart was not accompanied by a higher high in the daily & hourly momentum indicators. So, the momentum indicators developed negative divergence, thus indicating exhaustion in momentum on the upside. As a result, the index has stepped into a short-term consolidation.

Today, the Nifty has fallen below the critical hourly moving averages & has tested the support zone of 18,000-17,960. Overall, the index is expected to move down towards 17,800 in the short term. On the higher side, 18,100-18,120 will act as a near-term resistance zone.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Equity markets got plundered due to weak global cues as the negative sentiment prevailed across the world equity markets, triggering a massive sell-off in local equities. Traders pared their holdings ahead of the key US CPI data announcement, as any uptick in inflation numbers would fuel concerns about further rate hikes by the Fed.

We are of the view that as long as the Nifty trades below 18,100, the weakness is likely to continue and below the same, the index could slip to 17,900-17,850.

On the flip side, the dismissal of 18,100 could push the index up to 18,150-18,175. Contra traders can take a contra bet near 17,850 with a strict support stop loss at 17,800.

