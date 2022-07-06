Taking Stock | Nifty ends near 16K, Sensex gains over 600 pts led by auto, realty, FMCG

The Indian benchmark indices closed with strong gains on July 6, helped by buying across the sectors, barring metals. At close, the Sensex was up 616.62 points or 1.16% at 53,750.97, and the Nifty was up 178.90 points or 1.13% at 15,989.80.

Amid mixed global cues, the Indian market started on a positive note and remained in positive territory throughout the session with the Nifty crossing 16,000, intraday, and managing to close the session near the day's high.

"Softening crude oil prices, FIIs repositioning to net buyers and strong business data from lenders tempered optimism in domestic equities," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Crude prices fell over recessionary fears, however, the fall has boosted the appetite for consumption, chemicals, logistics, and OMCs as it will reduce the cost burden of these sectors," Nair added.

Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, and Eicher Motors were among the top Nifty gainers. ONGC, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, HDFC Life, and Hindalco Industries were among the losers on the index.

On the sectoral front, the Auto and FMCG indices rose 2.6 percent each, and Information Technology and PSU Bank indices gained 1 each, while some selling was seen in the Metal stocks.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, Auto, FMCG, realty, IT and Bank indices gained 1-2, while the Metal index was down 0.25 percent.

The BSE midcap index rose 1.7 percent, and smallcap index added 0.94 percent.

A long build-up was seen in ABB, Dalmia Bharat, and Godrej Consumer Products, while a short build-up was seen in ONGC, Balrampur Chini Mills, and NTPC.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Container Corporation, Marico, and Interglobe Aviation.

ABB India, Blue Dart Express, Hubtown, Siemens, Varun Beverages, and KPI Green Energy touched their 52-week highs on the BSE.

Outlook for July 7

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

Markets showed resilience and gained over a percent amid mixed cues. After the initial uptick, the benchmark gradually inched higher as the session progressed and settled around the day’s high.

Healthy buying in auto, FMCG, financials, and realty stocks boosted sentiment. Among the benchmark indices, the Nifty index settled at 15,989.80 levels; up by 1.13%. The broader indices also ended in the range of 0.5-2%.

Global indications are still mixed so it’s too early to celebrate the recent rebound. We recommend continuing with a cautious approach and sticking with the themes which are offering comfort even during the downtick. Nifty has the potential to inch towards 16,200; however, the upcoming earnings season would play a critical role in the sustainability of the rebound

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Indian stock indices outperformed other Asian peers to end on a firm note and, despite the volatile sentiment, the Nifty managed to edge past the psychological 16k mark on renewed buying. It was more of a relief rally as markets have been falling in the last few sessions due to worries of global recession and falling crude oil prices.

Technically, the Nifty held the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) level and bounced back sharply. It has also formed a long bullish candle on daily charts which is broadly positive.

We are of the view that the intraday support has shifted to 15,900 from 15,750. Above 15,900, the index could move up to 16,100-16,200.

On the flip side, below 15,900, any uptrend would be vulnerable. Quick intraday correction is not ruled out if the index trades below 15,900. Below the same, the index could slip to 15,800.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.