Taking Stock | Nifty ends below 17,800 and Sensex falls 335 points amid volatility; Adani Ports top gainer

Rakesh Patil
Feb 06, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

The BSE midcap index added 0.7 percent and smallcap index rose 0.5 percent.

Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on February 6 with the 30-pack Sensex falling 334.98 points or 0.55 percent at 60,506.90, and the Nifty was down 89.40 points or 0.50 percent to end at 17,764.60.

The market started on a weak note and remained in the negative territory with intraday recovery amid buying seen in the capital goods, FMCG and realty names. However, selling in metal and power stocks limited the gains.

"A strong job market in the United States pushed the global market lower on rate hike fears, as it offers the Fed more leeway in enacting stricter policy measures," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"This was in contrast to the recent rally in the global indices on the expectation that the economy is in its last phase of policy tightening."