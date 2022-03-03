Taking Stock | Nifty ends below 16,500 amid high volatility; Sensex slips 366 points

The Indian equity benchmarks ended lower for the second consecutive session on March 3 amid high volatility, mainly dragged by auto and banking names.

After a gap-up opening, market erased the early gains in the first initial hours and witnessed high volatility for rest of the session amid concern over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

At close, the Sensex was down 366.22 points or 0.66% at 55,102.68, and the Nifty was down 108 points or 0.65% at 16,498.

"The subdued trend of the domestic market continued; however, the level of volatility is reducing. Today, large caps were more muted, dragged by FIIs selling, compared to the broad market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The release of strategic reserves of oil in India & abroad along with increased output from OPEC is expected to ease crude prices in the future."

"Additionally, the Indian market will look at the state election exit poll data while the global market on war developments, BoE, and Fed policy meeting status from next week," Nair added.

UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Shree Cements and Eicher Motors were among the top Nifty losers. On the other hand, ONGC, UPL, Power Grid Corp, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were the biggest gainers.

On the sectoral front, Nifty auto, FMCG and bank indices fell 1-2 percent. On the other hand, Nifty metal, IT and Energy indices rose 1-2 percent.

Broader indices ended on mixed note with BSE midcap index shedding 0.6 percent and smallcap index rising 0.35 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front with auto, capital goods and bank indices falling between 1-2 percent. FMCG and realty indices were down 0.5 percent each. However, metal, IT, oil & gas, power indices rose 1-2 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Persistent Systems. Vodafone Idea and ONGC while Gujarat Gas, United Breweries and Ashok Leyland saw short build-up.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Coforge, Indian Hotel and UltraTech Cement.

As many as 85 stocks, including Vedanta, Adani Transmission, GNFC, touched a 52-week high.

Outlook for March 4

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

Nifty ended lower after a volatile trading session. On the lower end, 16,450 acted as support whereas on the higher end 16,700 acted as resistance.

A bearish candle after doji suggests negative set up. On the lower end, 16,450 may remain a support; whereas, on the higher end 16,650-16,700 is likely to act as resistance.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty had formed a Popgun pattern on the hourly chart at the lower Bollinger Band on March 02. The index took a leap on the upside as a follow through of this bar pattern. On the higher side, the level of 16,800 acted as a key barrier yet again.

The hourly upper Bollinger Band also put a pressure near 16,800. Thus, the index slipped into correction mode from these hurdles.

On the downside, it has fallen back towards the hourly lower Bollinger Band, which is expected to provide support. Thus 16,400-16,800 is likely to be the consolidation range over the next few sessions with major support at 16,200.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.