    Taking Stock | Nifty ends at 17,100, Sensex gains 355 pts; realty, metals outperform

    Rakesh Patil
    March 17, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST
    HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, UPL, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty

    The Indian equity benchmark ended higher for the second consecutive day on March 17 amid buying in the IT, metal, realty and financial names.

    At close, the Sensex was up 355.06 points or 0.62 percent at 57,989.90, while the Nifty was up 114.40 points or 0.67 percent at 17,100.

    Amid positive global cues, the market started a gap-up on the final day of the week and remained positive; however, it witnessed some profit booking in mid-session. Eventually, the market managed to close with handsome gains.

    For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty lost nearly 2 percent.

    Stocks and sectors

    HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, UPL, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Eicher Motors, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Asian Paints.

    Barring auto and FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,989.90355.06 +0.62%
    Nifty 5017,100.05114.45 +0.67%
    Nifty Bank39,598.10465.50 +1.19%
    Nifty 50 17,100.05 114.45 (0.67%)
    Fri, Mar 17, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    HCL Tech1,108.4536.05 +3.36%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Eicher Motors2,974.60-60.85 -2.00%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5602.60130.85 +2.39%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma11676.20-67.00 -0.57%

    The BSE midcap gained 0.3 percent while the smallcap index added 0.7 percent.

    Rakesh Patil
    first published: Mar 17, 2023 03:55 pm