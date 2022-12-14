 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Nifty ends above 18,650; Sensex gains 144 points ahead of FOMC meeting

Rakesh Patil
Dec 14, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

Hindalco Industries, ONGC, UPL, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were among the biggest Nifty gainers, while losers were Nestle India, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HUL and Asian Paints

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on December 13 amid buying across the sectors, positive global markets, better inflation data points and anticipation of a slower rate hike by the Federal Reserve, due tonight.

At close, the Sensex was up 144.61 points or 0.23 percent at 62,677.91, and the Nifty was up 52.30 points or 0.28 percent at 18,660.30.

After a positive start, the benchmark indices remained in the green and extended the gain as wholesale inflation for the month of November 2022 came to a 21-month low at 5.85 percent. However, profit booking in the second half erased most of the intraday gains.

Also, the less-than-expected rise in US inflation print for a second straight month in November and the sharp fall in Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation in November to 10.7 percent, slipping from October's 41-year high of 11.1 percent, boosted the sentiments.

"Better-than-expected inflation readings from major global economies, combined with an increased appetite for IT stocks, aided the domestic market's bullishness," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

"US CPI inflation easing to 7.1 percent in November will lower the chances of the Fed being hawkish. Though the Fed is largely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points, their comments on future inflation and rate actions would dominate market movements," he added.