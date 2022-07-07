Taking Stock | Nifty ends above 16,100, Sensex surges 427 pts; metals rally

The Indian equity market ended higher for the second consecutive session on July 7 with the Nifty closing above 16,100 led by positive global markets and tumbling crude oil prices.

At close, the Sensex was up 427.49 points or 0.80% at 54,178.46, and the Nifty was up 143.10 points or 0.89% at 16,132.90.

The market started the day on a higher note, ignoring the latest FOMC minutes, and stayed in green territory throughout the session. It settled near the day's high led by metal along with realty and financials.

"The penultimate day ahead of the earnings season witnessed buoyancy as Bulls pressed the accelerator with the south-west monsoon lashing the financial capital. Financials led the rally with the market breadth showing a marked improvement as several stocks in the Small & Midcap space saw keen investor interest," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

"Cooling oil prices coupled with the progress made by the Monsoon has now set the stage for the first quarter earnings beginning tomorrow," he added.

Hindalco Industries, Titan Company, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Larsen and Toubro were among the top Nifty gainers. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HUL, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, and Nestle India were among the losers on the index.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indices gained over 3 percent, while Nifty Auto, and Bank indices rose 1 percent each.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, the Metal index added 4.5 percent, the Realty rose 2.5 percent while the Capital Good index gained 2 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices gaining over 1 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in NBCC, Canara Bank, and Vedanta, while a short build-up was seen in Godrej Consumer Products, Dr Lal PathLabs, and Hindustan Aeronautics.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in NBCC, Lupin, and Canara Bank.

Phoenix Mills, ABB India, Elecon Engineering, M&M, and Tube Investments of India touched their 52-week highs on the BSE.

Outlook for July 8

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Buoyancy across global indices and short-covering in local stocks helped benchmarks Nifty & Sensex close above their psychological levels. After the sell-off in recent months, valuations are now off their peak and this is giving investors some room to pick & choose stocks that are fundamentally sound despite the prevailing negative sentiment.

Technically, after a promising pullback rally, the Nifty is comfortably trading above the 16,000 mark which is broadly positive. However, post the strong uptrend rally, the market, on daily charts, has formed a small Hammer candle which is indicating a strong possibility of an intraday correction.

As long as the index is trading above 16,000, the short-term uptrend formation remains intact. Above 16,000, the index could hit the level of 16,200-16,275. On the flip side, traders may prefer to exit from long positions, if the index trades below 16,000. On further correction, the index could retest the level of 15,950-15,900.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty, with a gap-up opening, surpassed the 16,000 mark on July 07. In terms of the technical parameters, it has climbed above the 40-day exponential moving average & a falling trendline. It is attempting to fill up a gap area, which was created in June on the daily chart. The upper end of the gap area is 16,172. The daily upper Bollinger Band is near 16,200. These are key levels on the upside from a short-term perspective.

If the Nifty manages to scale above 16,200 then it can head towards 16,500. On the other hand, the level of 16,000 will now offer support in the case of any dip.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets extended gains for the second consecutive session and rose nearly one percent. Supportive global cues triggered a gap-up start in the benchmark, followed by range bound move till the end. Meanwhile, all the sectoral indices contributed to the move wherein banking, financials, metals, and realty were among the top gainers. On the benchmark front, the Nifty index settled around the day’s high to close at 16,132.9 levels. In line with the trend, the market breadth was also inclined strongly on the advancing side.

The recent uptick in the index has certainly eased some pressure but the key is to sustain amid mixed sentiment. Apart from the global markets, the focus will be on the IT major, TCS results for cues.

A decisive close above 16,200 in Nifty can further fuel the recovery. On the downside, the 15,800-15,900 zone would act as a cushion in case of any decline. Amid all, we reiterate our view to focus on sector-specific opportunities but avoid going overboard.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.