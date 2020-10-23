172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|taking-stock-nifty-ends-above-11900-in-rangebound-trading-auto-stocks-zoom-6004981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taking Stock: Nifty ends above 11,900 in rangebound trading; auto stocks zoom

Selling pressure was seen in the BSE Realty index, which slipped 0.94 percent.

In a day of rangebound trading, the market ended higher on October 23 with Nifty comfortably finishing above 11900.

At close, the Sensex was up 127.01 points or 0.31 percent at 40685.50, and the Nifty was up 33.90 points or 0.28 percent at 11930.40.

On weekly basis, BSE Sensex rose 702.52 points or 1.75 percent to close at 40685.50, while the Nifty50 added 167.95 points or 1.42 percent to end at 11930.4 levels.

Close

“The ideal strategy should be to trade long above the level of 12050 as it could push the market towards 12300/12400 levels (near to its all-time high level). Below the level of 11770, Nifty could fall back to 11428 where it has left a bearish gap on a weekly chart," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

related news

Sectorally, the action was seen in auto, power, It and metal space while profit-taking was seen in pharma and Realty stocks.

The broader markets outperformed benchmark indices with S&P BSE midcap index rising 0.59 percent while the smallcap index closed 0.71 percent higher.

The top gainers on the Nifty were Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp and Bajaj Auto; losers included UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, HCL Tech, HUL and GAIL.

Also Read - Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 23

Stocks & sectors

Sectorally, the action was seen in the BSE Auto, which was up 2.7 percent. The BSE Power index added over 1 percent and the Capital Goods index jumped 0.55 percent.

Selling pressure was seen in the BSE Realty index, which slipped 0.94 percent.

A volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Indiabulls Housing, HDFC Life and Canara Bank.

Long build-up was seen Amara Raja Batteries, Adani Ports and Siemens. Short build-up was seen in IndusInd Bank, Coforge and Jindal Steel.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, JSW Steel, Jet Airways were among more than 100 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week high.

Technical view

The Nifty formed bearish candle on daily while a small bullish Inside Bar or a Harami candle on weekly basis.

Overall, price and data setup suggests bounce may be seen but multiple hurdle and supply pressure at higher zones could restrict its upside momentum with higher volatility.

“Now it has to hold above 11820 zones to witness an up move towards 12100 zones while on the downside key support exists at 11777-11750 zones,” Chandan Taparia, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex #Taking Stock

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.