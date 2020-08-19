Taking Stock: Nifty closes above 11,400; infra, telecom, realty shine

Indian market rose for the third consecutive day on August 19 but saw some profit-taking at higher levels. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with gains of over 80 points.

The Sensex ended the day 86 points higher at 38,614 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 23 points at 11,408.

Last hour profit-booking led to the benchmark indices ending with marginal gains. Experts advise investors to remain stock-specific.

"Ever present fears regarding the Covid-19 impact on economic recovery brought about volatility in the global markets, despite US markets surging to record highs. Indian indices also exhibited this volatility before closing the day with a positive bias. The banking index again led the gains,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

The gains in the Indian as in the global markets have been driven by ample liquidity and the expectation of normalisation of business supported by government measures, he said.

Nair further added that investors must continue to remain stock-specific and stick to accumulation strategy for the time.

Sectorally, action was seen in infra, telecom, realty, public sector and utilities while mild profit-taking was seen in IT, FMCG, and healthcare stocks.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.58 percent and smallcap index closed with gains of 1.1 percent.

Top Nifty gainers included Bharti Airtel, GAIL India and ZEE Entertainment.

Top Nifty losers included Coal India, Nestle India, ONGC and Bajaj Auto.

Stocks & Sectors

Sectorally, the S&P BSE Infra index rose 1.8 percent followed by the S&P BSE Telecom that was up 1.4 percent and the S&P BSE Realty index closed with gains of 1.3 percent.

Profit-taking was visible in the S&P BSE IT index that was down 0.4 percent followed by FMCG index that slipped 0.4 percent and the healthcare index closed 0.17 lower.

Volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in stocks like REC, Tata Chemicals and Glenmark Pharma.

Long buildup was seen in stocks like Canara Bank, Glenmark and LIC Housing Finance.

Short buildup was seen in stocks like Amara Raja Batteries, HCL Technologies, and Godrej Properties.

Atul, SRF, Amber Enterprises and MindTree were among 200 stocks on the BSE to hit a 52-week high.

Stocks in news

Shreyas Shipping share price rose nearly 5 percent after the company approved the sale of its businesses to Unifeeder ISC FZCO.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price added more than 13 percent after the company reported its June quarter earnings.

Yes Bank share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit after the private sector lender said it had repaid Rs 35,000 crore to the RBI out of the total special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore drawn for interim support.

Dilip Buildcon share price added over 6 percent after the company through JV received the letter of acceptance from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for a new project in Uttarakhand.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts but the overall trend remains positive.

The index consolidated in a narrow range of 60 points for the most part of the sessions to close above 11,400.

It index managed to hold above its previous swing high hurdle of 11,350-11,370 after the consolidation of past 14 trading sessions

The recent consolidation breakout could start a fresh leg of rally in the market.

“The Nifty has to continue to hold above 11,250 zones to witness an upmove towards 11,500 and 11,600 levels while on the downside support exists at 11,200-11,150 zones,” Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.