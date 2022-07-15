Taking Stock | Nifty back above 16,000, Sensex rises 344 pts led by auto, FMCG, capital goods

Indian benchmark indices broke the four-day losing streak to end on a positive note in a highly volatile session on July 15, supported by buying in the auto, capital goods and FMCG names.

At close, the Sensex was up 344.63 points or 0.65 percent at 53,760.78, and the Nifty was up 110.50 points or 0.69 percent at 16,049.20. For the week, Nifty50 and BSE Sensex lost 1 percent each.

Market opened higher and remained sideways for the most part of the session. However, buying in the final hour of the trade helped the indices to close the session near the day's high level.

"Volatility has re-emerged and investors have turned their focus on upcoming Fed policy in the backdrop of heightened US inflation. Fall in crude prices and reduction in FII selling added optimism to the domestic market while gloomy IT results, depreciating rupee and fear of global recession are restricting sizeable up move," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"In addition to the Fed policy, the domestic market's near-term momentum will be influenced by ongoing quarterly earnings," Nair added.

Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors and HUL were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Wipro and JSW Steel.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto index added 2 percent and FMCG index rose 1 percent. However, selling was seen in the Metal and PSU Banking names.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, Auto index added over 2 percent and FMCG and Capital Goods indices rose 1 percent each. However, Metal index fell 1 percent.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.5 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in Syngene International, TVS Motor Company and Bharat Electronics, while a short build-up was seen in Jindal Steel, Tata Steel and SAIL.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in SAIL, ACC and Federal Bank.

On the BSE, Blue Dart Express, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises touched their 52-week highs.

Outlook for July 18

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty, in the week gone by, stumbled near multiple technical parameters, which were near 16200. It is hovering near the level of 16000 for the last few sessions. On the weekly chart, it has formed an Inside bar, which shows loss of momentum.

The hourly chart shows that the index has moved down from the upper end of a rising channel towards the lower end.

The near term support zone for the index is 15850-15900. Once that is breached then the index can slide down towards 15500. From trading perspective, sell on rise will be the strategy for short term traders with reversal above the swing high of 16275.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

Markets remained volatile but finally ended with modest gains, taking a breather after the recent dip. After the initial uptick, the benchmark hovered in a narrow range for most of the session. However, buying interest in select index majors in the last hour aided positive close in the index.

On the benchmark front, the Nifty settled at 16,049.20 levels; up by 0.7 percent. Amongst the sectors, most sectors traded in tandem wherein auto, consumer durables and capital goods were the top gainers. The broader indices too gained in the range of 0.6 percent- 0.9 percent.

Markets will first react to the banking major HDFC Bank's numbers in early trade on Monday. Besides, the performance of the global indices, especially the US markets and movement in crude will remain on participants’ radar. Amid all, we recommend continuing with a positive yet cautious approach till Nifty holds 15,900 and focusing more on stock selection.

