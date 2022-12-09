 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Nifty around 18,500, Sensex falls 389 points as IT stocks tumble

Rakesh Patil
Dec 09, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

Among sectors, Nifty information technology index shed 3 percent, PSU bank, metal and energy indices were down 1 percent each. However, FMCG index gained nearly 1 percent.

After briefly pausing for a day, the market again witnessed profit booking with benchmark indices slipping 0.6 percent on December 9 mostly dragged by the IT majors, with HCL Technologies' management indicating that FY23 revenue growth will be at the lower end of earlier guidance.

At close, the Sensex was down 389.01 points or 0.62 percent at 62,181.67, and the Nifty was down 112.70 points or 0.61 percent at 18,496.60.

On the back of supportive global cues, the market started on a positive note, but immediately erased early gains and turned negative and extended the losses as the day progressed. However, last-hour buying helped to trim the losses.

Also Read - HCL Tech biggest index loser after management indicates lower growth in FY23

Stocks and sectors

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro and Hindalco Industries were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were Nestle India, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan Company and Eicher Motors.