Taking Stock | Nifty above 18,000; Sensex gains 562 points led by FMCG, power and capital goods

Indian equity benchmark erased previous session losses and ended on a strong note on January 17 with the Nifty above 18,000 amid buying seen across the sectors, barring PSU banks.

After a muted start, the market picked up momentum and extended the gains as the day progressed with the Nifty comfortably closing above 18,000.

At close, the Sensex was up 562.75 points or 0.94 percent at 60,655.72, and the Nifty was up 158.50 points or 0.89 percent at 18,053.30.

Stocks and sectors

L&T, HUL, HDFC, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro and Tata Steel.

On the sectoral front, except the Nifty PSU bank (shed nearly 2 percent) all other indices ended on a positive note with energy, FMCG and infra rising 1 percent each, while auto and information technology indices up 0.5 percent each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat. On the BSE, capital goods, FMCG, realty and power indices rose 1 percent each, while auto, information technology and oil & gas added 0.5 percent each. Also Read: Sebi floats consultation paper for ASBA-like process for trading L&T, IDFC, Anant Raj, Veritas, Speciality Restaurants, Roto Pumps, are among the stocks that touched their 52-week high on the BSE Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Grasim Industries, Siemens and Indus Towers. A short build-up was seen in Manappuram Finance, Indus Towers and Can Fin Homes. A long build-up was seen in L&T, HUL and Tata Communications. Also Read: RBI may pause on rates next month: DSP Investment Managers Outlook for January 18 Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Markets were extremely lacklustre with a negative bias in the last few sessions and global indices were witnessing an upward bias due to hopes of demand revival following the reopening of China and cooling inflation data in the US. Indian markets also rallied back sharply as we had missed the recent upsurge, although the undertone remains cautious to negative bias. Even as the global economic scenario is seen bleak, investors are hoping the forthcoming Budget would announce some measures to boost the economy to overcome some of the challenges. Technically, the market has formed bullish candle on daily charts and higher bottom formation on intraday charts, which is indicating further uptrend from the current levels. For the trend following traders, 17,950 would act as a strong support zone, and above which the index could move up to 18,100-18,200 levels. On the other hand, below 17,950, uptrend would be vulnerable and the index could slip till 17,900-17,850. Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas The Nifty witnessed a late surge which helped it to close with gains of 158 points. More importantly it has managed to close above the 20-day moving average (18,035) which is a sign of strength. The daily and hourly momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, all parameters are suggesting towards a sharp up move over the next few trading sessions. In terms of levels 17,880 – 17,850 shall act as a crucial support zone while 18,280 – 18,300 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone for the Nifty. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Rakesh Patil

READ MORE