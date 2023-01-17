 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Nifty above 18,000; Sensex gains 562 points led by FMCG, power and capital goods

Rakesh Patil
Jan 17, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices end flat

Indian equity benchmark erased previous session losses and ended on a strong note on January 17 with the Nifty above 18,000 amid buying seen across the sectors, barring PSU banks.

After a muted start, the market picked up momentum and extended the gains as the day progressed with the Nifty comfortably closing above 18,000.

At close, the Sensex was up 562.75 points or 0.94 percent at 60,655.72, and the Nifty was up 158.50 points or 0.89 percent at 18,053.30.

Stocks and sectors

L&T, HUL, HDFC, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro and Tata Steel.

On the sectoral front, except the Nifty PSU bank (shed nearly 2 percent) all other indices ended on a positive note with energy, FMCG and infra rising 1 percent each, while auto and information technology indices up 0.5 percent each.