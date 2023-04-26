 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock: Nifty above 17,800, Sensex gains 170 pts led by auto, realty, capital goods

Rakesh Patil
Apr 26, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

Top gainers on the Nifty included Power Grid Corporation, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, IndusInd Bank and L&T, while losers were Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC.

At close, the Sensex was up 169.87 points or 0.28% at 60,300.58, and the Nifty was up 44.30 points or 0.25% at 17,813.60.

In yet another volatile session, the Indian equity indices ended higher on April 26, amid buying seen in most of the sectoral indices.

At close, the Sensex was up 169.87 points or 0.28 percent at 60,300.58, and the Nifty was up 44.30 points or 0.25 percent at 17,813.60.

On the back of weak global cues, the domestic market opened on a flat note and witnessed range-bound trading during the day. However, the final hour buying helped to close near the day’s high.

Stocks and Sectors