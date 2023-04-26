Taking Stock: Nifty above 17,800, Sensex gains 170 pts led by auto, realty, capital goods

At close, the Sensex was up 169.87 points or 0.28% at 60,300.58, and the Nifty was up 44.30 points or 0.25% at 17,813.60.

In yet another volatile session, the Indian equity indices ended higher on April 26, amid buying seen in most of the sectoral indices.

At close, the Sensex was up 169.87 points or 0.28Â percent at 60,300.58, and the Nifty was up 44.30 points or 0.25 percent at 17,813.60.

On the back of weak global cues, the domestic market opened on a flat note and witnessed range-bound trading during the day. However, the final hour buying helped to close near the dayâ€™s high.

Stocks and Sectors

Top gainers on the Nifty included Power Grid Corporation, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, IndusInd Bank and L&T, while losers were Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC.

Metal index is down 0.5 percent, while realty, capital goods, auto, power, FMCG, PSU Bank, and information technology indices are up 0.4-1 percent.

The BSE midcap index added 0.27 percent and smallcap index gained 0.34 percent.

KEI Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, Marksans Pharma, Anant Raj, Saksoft, Siemens, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Surya Roshni, among the touched that tocuhed their 52-week highs on the BSE.

A long buildup was seen in GNFC, Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers, while a short build-up was seen in Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Ipca Laboratories and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in GNFC, Multi Commodity Exchange of India and Voltas.

Outlook for April 27

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty opened on a flat note and after a volatile first half, it stabilized during the second half and closed with decent gains for the third consecutive day. On the daily charts we can observe that Nifty has held on to the channel support and is heading north.

Today it witnessed a dip during the opening hour of trade, however it was bought into which is a bullish sign. Buying interest emerging from support zone suggests presence of bulls and this in turn shall prevent a sharp decline going ahead.

Tomorrow, being the expiry of April month derivative contracts, we can expect some volatility. Crucial support zone to watch out for are 17,700 â€“ 17,680 and on the upside 17,860 â€“ 17,880 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone and a break above that shall lead to sharp rise towards 18,000 psychological mark.

Overall, we shall continue to maintain our positive stance from short term perspective for the target of 18,100.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Investors are likely to have covered their positions ahead of the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday. Markets shrugging off global weakness is an indication that our fundamentals remain intact and investors are willing to stay risk-on in Indian equities. But ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy next month, markets may take cues from global direction to exercise caution.

Technically, after a reversal formation the market is hovering between 17,700-17,830 price ranges.

For the bulls now, 17,830 would be the range breakout zone. Above which, the index could move up till 17,900-17,950. On the flip side, dismissal of 17,700 may accelerate the selling pressure. Below which, the index could slip till 17,650-17,625.

