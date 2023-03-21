 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Nifty above 17,100; Sensex gains 446 points backed by financials

Rakesh Patil
Mar 21, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Among sectors, bank and capital goods are up 1 percent each, while oil and gas and power indices rise 0.5 percent each.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.66 percent and smallcap index added 0.5 percent.

Indian indices erased the previous session's losses and ended on a positive note on March 21 amid easing banking crises in the US and the possibility of a pause in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

The Sensex was up 445.73 points or 0.77 percent at 58,074.68, and the Nifty was up 119.10 points or 0.70 percent at 17,107.50.

On the back of supportive global cues, the market started on a firm footing and remained green throughout the session amid volatility. Buying was seen in banking, capital goods and power stocks.

