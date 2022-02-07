MARKET NEWS

    Taking Stock | Monday blues as market ends lower for the third day; PSU banks buck the trend

    Still, more than 200 stocks, including GNFC, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Adani Green Energy, Reliance Power, hit a 52-week high on the BSE

    Rakesh Patil
    February 07, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

    The Indian equity benchmarks extended losses for the third consecutive day on February 7 amid selling across sectors, barring power and PSU banks, and growing concerns over rising bond yields as well as crude prices.

    The Sensex closed 1,023.63 points, or 1.75 percent, down at 57,621.19 and the Nifty ended 302.70 points, or 1.73 percent, low at 17,213.60.

    The benchmark indices had opened flat amid mixed global cues and came under pressure as the day progressed. The Sensex tanked 1,345.77 points to touch the day’s low of 57,299.05 and the Nifty plunged 396.9 points to the low of 17,119.40. Some last-hour buying helped cut some of the losses.

    Also Read: Investor wealth eroded by Rs 4 lakh crore as Sensex tanks more than 1,300 points

    "Domestic markets are volatile ahead of the state elections, witnessing a steep fall led by FII (foreign institutional investors) selling and weak global cues," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

    US markets were under pressure as strong jobs data stoked fears of sharper-than-expected Fed rate hikes, resulting in a spike in the bond yields, he said.

    "Volatility in the market is likely to continue due to high chances of interest rate lift-off by the RBI, given the domestic inflation and policy tightening by global central banks," Nair said.

    Tata Consumer Products, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, L&T and Bajaj Finance were the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Power Grid Corp, ONGC, NTPC, Shree Cements and Tata Steel.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,621.19-1,023.63 -1.75%
    Nifty 5017,213.60-302.70 -1.73%
    Nifty Bank37,995.45-793.90 -2.05%
    Nifty 50 17,213.60 -302.70 (-1.73%)
    Mon, Feb 07, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp213.653.95 +1.88%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    TATA Cons. Prod704.80-29.00 -3.95%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank3019.9527.65 +0.92%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank37995.40-793.90 -2.05%

    Among sectors, Nifty Bank, auto, FMCG, IT and pharma fell 1-2 percent, while the Nifty PSU Bank index added 0.92 percent.

    The broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE Midcap and smallcap indices falling 0.75-1.25 percent.

    Also read: Nifty turns negative for 2022; here’s what is ailing sentiment on D-Street

    Stocks and sectors

    On the BSE, except metal and power all sectoral indices ended in the red. Auto, FMCG, IT, bank, healthcare, realty, and capital goods shed 1-2 percent.

    A long build-up was seen in GNFC, InterGlobe Aviation and Bank of Baroda, while a short build-up was seen in Torrent Power, Lupin and Firstsource Solutions.

    Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in GNFC, SRF and InterGlobe Aviation.

    More than 200 stocks, including GNFC, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Adani Green Energy and Reliance Power, hit a 52-week high on the BSE.

    Outlook for February 8

    Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

    The Nifty may face resistance at 17,400. As long as it will remain below 17,400, we may see weakness in the market. On the lower end, support is pegged at 17,000 on a closing basis.

    Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking

    On the hourly chart, the index has been trading below 21*50-HMA with a negative crossover, which suggests weakness for the next session.

    The daily momentum indicators Stochastic and MACD are also trading with a negative crossover, which adds to weakness. The index has support at 17,000, while resistance comes at 17,500.

    For the Bank Nifty, support is at 37,400 and resistance at 39,000.

    Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

    Technically, the Nifty formed a bearish candle and closed below the 50-day simple moving average. The index has completed one leg of correction and now 17,100 would be the immediate support.

    Above it, the market will likely move to 17,300-17,400. On the flip side, a dismissal of 17,100 may trigger a correction up to 17,050-17,010.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

     
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 04:39 pm
