Taking Stock | Minor gains for Sensex, Nifty; PSU bank, oil & gas shine

Rakesh Patil
Nov 23, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

The BSE midcap index ended flat, while the smallcap index gained 0.5 percent

The Indian equity benchmarks ended with marginal gains in a subdued session on November 23 amid worries over fresh Covid lockdowns in China and ahead of the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

At close, the Sensex was up 91.62 points or 0.15 percent, at 61,510.58, and the Nifty was up 23.10 points, or 0.13 percent, at 18,267.30.

"Following the global trend, domestic indices continued to cautiously build gains as investors braced for the FOMC meeting minutes. The declining dollar index and falling bond yield provided short-term relief, while the FIIs' unpredictability kept investors at bay," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Although the Eurozone PMI showed that the economy was still contracting, the rate of contraction had slowed, he added.

Stocks and sectors

Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra.