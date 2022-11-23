Taking Stock | Minor gains for Sensex, Nifty; PSU bank, oil & gas shine

The Indian equity benchmarks ended with marginal gains in a subdued session on November 23 amid worries over fresh Covid lockdowns in China and ahead of the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

At close, the Sensex was up 91.62 points or 0.15 percent, at 61,510.58, and the Nifty was up 23.10 points, or 0.13 percent, at 18,267.30.

"Following the global trend, domestic indices continued to cautiously build gains as investors braced for the FOMC meeting minutes. The declining dollar index and falling bond yield provided short-term relief, while the FIIs' unpredictability kept investors at bay," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Although the Eurozone PMI showed that the economy was still contracting, the rate of contraction had slowed, he added.

Stocks and sectors

Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank gained 1 percent and the Nifty Bank added 0.6 percent, touching a fresh high of 42,860.55 intraday. The metal index, however,fell 0.4 percent.

The BSE midcap index ended flat, while the smallcap index was up 0.5 percent.

On the BSE, except capital goods, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with metal, oil & gas and bank indices gaining 0.5 percent each.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 1,400 percent was seen in Sun TV Network, Indiabulls Housing Finance and GNFC.

A long build-up was seen in GNFC, Punjab National Bank and Interglobe Aviation, while a short build-up was seen in Adani Enterprises, India Cements and Mphasis.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Punjab National Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dredging Corporation Of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and IRCON International touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for November 24

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Continuing with the minor bounce that started on November 22, the Nifty opened gap up but couldn’t build on early gains. The hourly upper Bollinger Band acted as a barrier on the upside and restricted the minor degree bounce. The Nifty is expected to form the next leg down, which can drag the index to 18,100-18,000.

Overall structure shows that the price action is a part of the short-term consolidation, which is expected in the range of 18,000-18,450. The immediate resistance zone is at 18,300-18,325.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Markets moved in a narrow range with strong bouts of intra-day volatility ahead of the monthly F&O expiry. Traders preferred to stay cautious ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve meeting's minutes, which would determine the trend in the near term.

Factors like China imposing lockdowns in several of its cities and its impact on the global economy would continue to hurt the market sentiment.

Technically, post reversal formation, the Nifty formed a small bearish candle, indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and bears.

For traders, 18,200 will be the immediate support and above it, the index can retest 18,350-18,400. On the flip side, the dismissal of 18,200 can accelerate the selling pressure to 18,100-18,070.

Prashanth Tapse-Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Markets held on to modest gains in a volatile session ahead of the key FOMC minutes. Investors preferred to stay on the sidelines a day before the November F&O series expiry.

As long as Nifty holds the support of 18,157, the immediate goalpost for the index is seen at its all-time-high of 18,605 and then aggressive targets at the psychological 19,000 mark.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own, not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.