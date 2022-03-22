Taking Stock | Market turns around in a volatile session; Sensex up 696 points, Nifty above 17,300

The Indian equity benchmarks made a smart recovery in a volatile session on March 22, rising 1 percent on gains in auto, bank, IT and oil & gas stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 696.81 points, or 1.22 percent, at 57,989.30, and the Nifty was up 197.90 points, or 1.16 percent, at 17,315.50.

After a negative start, the benchmark indices remained under pressure in the first half but recovered in the second half to end near the day's high.

"The domestic market started with a negative bias taking cues from rising crude prices and hawkish signals from the Fed on aggressive policy tightening," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The trend, however, reversed as European markets opened on a positive note, buoyed by hope that Ukraine may consider working towards a truce, he said.

Tech Mahindra, BPCL, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and IOC were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were HUL, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Cipla and Divi’s Lab.

Among sectors, Nifty auto, bank, energy and IT indices added 1-2 percent, while FMCG index shed 0.7 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, IT, auto, bank and oil & gas indices, too, added a percent each, while realty index was down 1 percent.

Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.

A long build-up was seen in Rain Industries, Birlasoft and L&T Finance Holdings, while a short build-up was seen in the Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Abbott India and Godrej Consumer Products.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Rain Industries, Birlasoft and Sun TV Network.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE. These include Century Plyboards, Genesys International Corporation and New Delhi Television.

Outlook for March 23

Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research, Choice Broking

The Nifty wiped out early losses and recovered more than 1 percent to close at 17,315.50, while the Bank Nifty settled at 36348.55, up 330 points.

On the technical front, the index formed a bullish candle after taking support at 50 percent Retracement Levels and moved above 50-day exponential moving average that suggests a bullish strength for the coming day.

All the important key indicators like RSI, Stochastic & MACD saw positive crossover, which supports the bullish bias.

The index has support at 17,000 and resistance at 17,470. The Bank Nifty has support at 35,700 and resistance at 37,000.

Rahul Sharma of Equity 99

We witnessed a good rebound in the market driven by buying in Reliance and HDFC. Recovery after the morning fall is a good sign for the Indian market.

We expect volatility to persist till the Ukraine situation improves and crude prices stabilise. Investors also need to keep a watch on the rising COVID cases tally, as we may see a fourth wave. We advise investors to keep adequate liquidity in the coming days.

For the Nifty, 17,280 will act as very strong support, a break of which could see the index slip to 17,200. If that level is also breached, the next stop will be 17,120.

On the upper side, 17,350 will act as strong resistance. If Nifty goes past it, we may see 17,455 to 17,550 levels.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

A positive trend in Asian and European indices gave a major boost to Indian shares. Despite the recovery, uncertainty in the market is likely to prevail and investors will continue to brace for more sharp gyrations in the next few sessions.

Rising US bond yields and uptick in crude prices can unsettle the market and investors need to be careful.

Technically, the index took the support near the 200-day SMA, or at 17,000, and reversed quickly. It also formed a long bullish candle on the daily chart, which is broadly positive.

For the trend-following traders, now the 50-day SMA, or 17,200, will act as a trend decider level. Above it, the uptrend wave will continue till 17,380-17,435 but if the index slips below 17,200, the uptrend would be vulnerable.

