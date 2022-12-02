 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market takes a breather after rising for 8 days; Sensex slips 415 pts, Nifty below 18,700

Rakesh Patil
Dec 02, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

On the BSE, auto and metal indices shed 1 percent each, while metal and realty indices added 0.5 percent each.

The Indian equity market snapped an eight-day gaining streak and stalled the record run of Sensex and Nifty on December 2, amid weak global cues and across-the-board selling barring metal, PSU bank and realty stocks.

At Close, the Sensex was down 415.69 points or 0.66% at 62,868.50, and the Nifty was down 116.40 points or 0.62% at 18,696.10.

However, for the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty rose 1 percent each.

Amid weak Asian markets and mixed close of the US markets in the overnight trade, the Indian market started on a negative note and extended the selling as the day progressed. However, buying at lower levels helped trim some of the day's losses.

