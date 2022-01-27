MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Market spooked by Fed's hawkish stance; Sensex down 581 points, Nifty below 17,200

Still, more than 100 stocks, including Raymond, PSP Projects and Maruti Suzuki, hit a 52-week high on the BSE

Rakesh Patil
January 27, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

After a sharp recovery in the previous session, Indian benchmark indices plunged more than 2 percent intraday on January 27 after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled an interest rate hike in March.

The market recovered from the day’s low but not enough, as the Sensex closed 581.21 points, or 1 percent, down at 57,276.94, and the Nifty ended 167.80 points, or 0.97 percent, lower at 17,110.20.

The Federal Reserve on January 2 said it was likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what Powell pledged would be a sustained battle to tame inflation, Reuters reported.

"As the Fed left key interest rates near zero, its hawkish commentary quickly washed away gains in global markets leading to a gap down opening in indices back home," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

"As FPI continued to book profits from Indian equities, value stocks made a comeback with the PSU Bank index rallying over 5 percent in afternoon trade, well supported by auto stocks to stage a smart recovery. As IT & pharma stocks witnessed profit taking, textile stocks were sought after in the broader market on the back of earnings," he added.

Close

Related stories

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, TCS and Wipro were the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU bank index was up 5 percent, while auto and bank indices rose 0.3-0.7 percent. However, selling was seen in Nifty IT, metal, pharma, FMCG and energy names.

The broader indices performed in line with main indices, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling 0.8-1.2 percent.

IndexPricesChangeChange%
Sensex57,276.94-581.21 -1.00%
Nifty 5017,110.15-167.80 -0.97%
Nifty Bank37,982.10275.35 +0.73%
Nifty 50 17,110.15 -167.80 (-0.97%)
Thu, Jan 27, 2022
Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
Axis Bank773.8521.65 +2.88%
Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
HCL Tech1,077.75-45.95 -4.09%
Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
Nifty PSU Bank2907.30140.20 +5.07%
Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
Nifty IT33475.10-1232.30 -3.55%

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, IT index fell 3 percent and selling was also seen in the capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, metal, oil & gas, power and realty stocks. On the other hand, auto and Bankex indices rose 0.4-1 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Canara Bank, Shriram Transport and RBL Bank, while a short build-up was seen in the Torrent Pharma, Indiamart Intermesh and Coforge.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Escorts, NALCO and Torrent Pharma.

More than 100 stocks, including Raymond, PSP Projects and Maruti Suzuki, hit a 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for January 28

Rahul Sharma, Co-owner, Equity 99

For the Nifty, 17,060 will act as strong support. If this level is breached intraday, the next support will be around 16,990 after which the market may take support at 16,880 levels.

On the upper side, 17,185 will act as strong hurdle rate, if this level is breached than next resistance will be around 17,250, post which we might see 17,300 levels.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

Volatility was predominant during the day as the Nifty traded in a 300-point range. On the lower end, the Nifty held the recent low of 16,836, which it made in early trade on December 25. So the Nifty has to respect the support of 16,825.

The market is likely to remain volatile. On the lower end, support is visible at 16,825-16,800. A decisive fall below 16,800 may trigger resumption of the corrective phase. The Nifty will remain in the recovery mode as long as 16,800 is held.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex #Taking Stock
first published: Jan 27, 2022 04:33 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.