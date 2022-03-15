Taking Stock | Market snaps five-day winning run, Nifty below 16,700; all eyes on Fed meeting

Indian benchmark indices lost over one percent and also snapped five-day winning momentum on March 15 dragged by selling across the sectors, barring auto.

Indices started the day on a positive note despite mixed global cues, but soon erased all the gains and turned negative. The selling get extended in the afternoon session as investors remained worried about rising COVID-19 cases in China, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting. However, the market saw some recovery in the final hour of the trade.

The US Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting starts late tonight Indian standard time.

The BSE Sensex recovered 358 points from the day's low of 55,418.95 before closing at 55,776.85, down 709.17 points or 1.26 percent. And Nifty50 has recovered 108 points from its day's low of 16,555, before shutting shop at 16,663, down 208.30 points or 1.23 percent.

"The world equity market lost its momentum as new financial and trade sanctions were imposed on Russia along with the suspension of gas imports. It is a setback for the market sentiment, which was improving in anticipation of a truce in war," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The Indian market was outperforming due to ease in commodity prices. World markets are also lower ahead of the US Fed meeting in which the market widely expects FOMC to initiate a rate hike," he added.

Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Tata Steel, Coal India and JSW Steel were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were Tata Consumer Products, M&M, Cipla, Shree Cements and Maruti Suzuki.

Among sectors, except auto all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty energy, IT and metal indices down 1-4 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, on the sectoral front, IT, metal, power, and oil and gas indices shed 1-4 percent, while healthcare and bank indices down 0.5 percent each. However, the auto index added 0.5 percent.

The broader indices outperform the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices losing 0.5 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in Bandhan Bank, Tata Consumer Products and Motherson Sumi while a short build-up was seen in the Mindtree, Coforge and Hindustan Copper.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Piramal Enterprises, Tata Consumer Products and Oberoi Realty.

On the BSE, more than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high. These included Triveni Engineering, Usha Martin, JK Paper, Dhampur Sugar Mills, and Cipla.

Outlook for March 16

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

We are of the view that as long as the Nifty holds the levels of 16,500-16,400 the uptrend is intact. On the higher side, the immediate hurdle would be 16,900-16,950.

On the downside, any fall below 16,400 may increase further weakness up to 16,350-16,300. In the coming days, the markets are expected to remain volatile; hence level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for the day traders.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

The Nifty formed a dark cloud cover on the daily chart as it found resistance around 200DMA on the daily chart.

On the lower end, it found support at the upper band of the falling channel.

Going forward, the index may remain in the green as long as 16,640 is held decisively. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 16,900-17,000.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark indices finally ended their winning streak as the Nifty50 closed at 16,663 and the Sensex closed at 55,777. Investor sentiments got a hit amid negative global market cues. The news of rising COVID cases and lockdowns in major Chinese cities has sent negative signals to the market. Meanwhile, US federal bank has a two-day meeting starting from today. General market sentiments expect a 25bps hike in interest rates to curb the situation of rising inflation.

Investors also took note of premature news that India is considering buying Russian crude oil at discounted prices by facilitating Rupee-Ruble trade. The government has also announced the beneficiaries of the auto PLI scheme. Some prominent names that bagged the approval are Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bharat Forge, Bosch, Pricol, Lumax among many others.

On the technical front key resistance levels for Nifty50 is 17,000 and on the downside 16,600 will act as strong support. For Bank Nifty key resistance level is 35,700 and on the downside 34,000 will act as strong support.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.