Taking Stock: Market snaps 8-day winning streak ahead of US Fed rate decision

During the day, after the initial downtick, the indices hovered in a narrow band.

Indian equity benchmarks snapped an eight-day winning run and closed lower on May 3 ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision, which can have a bearing on FIIs' behaviour among other factors that influence market movement.

The 30-pack Sensex closed 161.41 points, or 0.26 percent, down at 61,193.30. The broader Nifty ended at 18,089, down 57.80 points, or 0.32 percent, from the previous day.

After the initial downtick, the indices hovered in a narrow band. Most sectoral indices traded in tandem with the benchmark and ended lower. IT, metal and energy were among the top losers.

The broader market, though, performed better as several PSU stocks saw buying.

“With all eyes on the US Fed, we will see the reaction in early trades on Thursday,” said Ajit Mishra, VP-Technical Research, Religare Broking.

The weekly expiry would further add to the choppiness. Some consolidation can’t be ruled out in the index but the tone is likely to remain positive as longa as the Nifty holds 17,850, he said. "We thus reiterate our view to focus on stock selection.”