Taking Stock | Market snaps 3-day winning streak; Sensex down 317 points, Nifty below 18,000

Rakesh Patil
Feb 17, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life were among the major Nifty losers. Gainers included L&T, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, Asian Paints and Grasim Industries.

The Indian market snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on February 17 amid selling across sectors barring capital goods.

At close, the Sensex was down 316.94 points, or 0.52 percent, at 61,002.57, and the Nifty was down 91.60 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,944.20.

The market started the last day of the week on a negative note on weak global cues and witnessed extended selling in the second half of the session but some last-hour buying narrowed the losses.

For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 added 0.50 percent each.