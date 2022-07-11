Taking Stock | Market snaps 3-day winning spree, pulled down by IT; power stocks gain

The Indian equity market snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on July 11, amid mixed global cues and selloff in information technology stocks following a weak start to the earnings season.

At close, the Sensex was down 86.61 points, or 0.16 percent, at 54,395.23, and the Nifty was down 4.60 points, or 0.03 percent, at 16,216.

The market started negative note and stayed the course for the most part of the session but buying in auto, bank, power, oil & gas, realty and metal names erased most of the intraday losses in the second half.

"As the domestic market turned its focus towards quarterly results, the weak start of IT earnings wounded the sentiments, forcing benchmark indices to open on a weak note. However, with support from banking, metal and energy stocks, the domestic market managed to pare its losses to close flattish," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

India’s June inflation data, which is due on July 12, is expected to remain in line with May’s inflation rate of 7.04 percent, he said. The US inflation data due a day later is expected to show a further increase from its peak of 8.6 percent in May, Nair said.

Eicher Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel, M&M and Dr Reddy's Labs were among the top Nifty gainers. Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL Technologies, BPCL and Infosys were among the biggest losers.

Among sectors, the Nifty information technology index shed 3 percent, while auto, metal, PSU bank and energy indices gained 1-2 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, auto, metal, oil & gas, realty and power indices rose 1-4 percent, while the IT index shed 2.7 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the main indices, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.5-1 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Granules India, Exide Industries and Atul, while a short build-up was seen in HCL Technologies, TCS and Bharti Airtel.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Granules India, Bharti Airtel and Escorts Kubota.

Eicher Motors, Siemens, ITC and Phoenix Mills were among the more than 100 BSE stocks to touch their 52-week high.

Outlook for July 12

Shrikant Chouhan, Head, Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

IT stocks led the weakness in key benchmark indices after TCS Q1 results on July 8 failed to cheer the street. The downward trend in the European markets in early trades further dampened sentiment.

Technically, after the early morning selloff, the Nifty found support near 16100 and recovered sharply.

We are of the view that the market is likely to continue with the range-bound activity in the near future. For traders, 16,100 will act as sacrosanct support, while 16,300 will be the immediate resistance.

As long as the index trades above 16,100, the uptrend is likely to continue to 16,300-16,350 but below 16100, it can slide to 16,050.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty, in the last week, reached a crucial junction formed by its daily upper Bollinger Band, the upper end of a falling channel on the daily chart as well as the upper end of a rising channel on the hourly chart.

In terms of the Fibonacci retracement, it did little more than 61.8 percent of the June fall. The index continued to trade near these key parameters on July 11.

The hourly Bollinger Bands have started contraction. Thus, the Nifty is expected to witness a brief consolidation near 16,000-16,275. As long as the Nifty stays above the 16,000 mark, the short-term bounce can extend to 16,500. However, a breach of 16,000 will turn the tide in favour of the bears.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The Nifty remained sideways during the session. On the daily timeframe, it sustained above its near-term moving average.

The momentum oscillator RSI maintains its bullish crossover. The short-term trend will remain positive as long as it holds above 16,000. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 16,300.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.