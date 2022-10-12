Taking Stock | Market snaps 3-day losing streak; Sensex up 479 points, Nifty above 17,100

The Indian market ignored weak global cues to snap a three-day losing streak to end higher on October 12, helped by buying across sectors.

The market, after a positive start, traded in the green for the most part of the session to close near the day's high amid extended buying in the second half.

At close, the Sensex was up 478.59 points or 0.84 percent at 57,625.91, and the Nifty was up 140.10 points or 0.82 percent at 17,123.60.

"The domestic market was successful in overcoming the weak cues from global peers as it focused on quarterly earnings. The IT earnings season got off to a strong start, which improved the sector's spirits," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Amid escalating geopolitical unrest and the prospect of a worldwide economic downturn after the IMF revised down its forecast for global growth, European markets continued to slide.

Oil dropped due to sluggish demand amid recession fears and tightening of curbs in China, which was taken positively by the domestic market, he added.

Stocks and sectors

Power Grid Corporation, Axis Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and NTPC were among the top Nifty gainers. Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the top losers.

Among sectors, Nifty bank, FMCG, energy and PSU bank were up a percent each, while auto and IT indices were up 0.5 percent each.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.6 percent and the smallcap added 0.2 percent.

On the BSE, all sectoral indices ended in the green, with auto, bank, FMCG, power and realty up a percent each.

A long build-up was seen in the IDFC, Manappuram Finance and City Union Bank and a short build-up was seen in the Laurus Labs, Syngene International and Asian Paints.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE. These included Kernex Microsystems, Raymond, Omax Autos, KRBL, IDFC and IDFC First Bank.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in HPCL, BPCL and Manappuram Finance.

Outlook for October 13

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Bears took a breather as markets witnessed a relief rally, however, the recovery doesn't seem to be sustainable, as multiple negative factors are at play.

Technically, the Nifty took support near the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and bounced back sharply. As long as the index trades above 17,000, the pullback formation is likely to continue. Above 17,000, the index may touch 17,225-17,275. On the flip side, if the index goes below 17,000, it can slide to 16,900.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking

Markets rebounded after the recent slide and gained nearly a percent amid mixed cues. We feel it’s just a respite in a corrective phase and the tone would remain negative until the Nifty decisively reclaims 17,400.

Amid all, the buoyancy in the banking space is capping the damage, so far, while others are seeing a mixed trend. We feel it’s prudent to stay light in the prevailing scenario and keep the existing positions hedged.

