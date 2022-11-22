 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market snaps 3-day losing streak; Sensex up 274 points, Nifty above 18,200

Rakesh Patil
Nov 22, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

The Nifty PSU bank index rose 1.6 percent, while FMCG, information technology and metal indices gained 0.5 percent each. Selling was seen in energy names

Indian equity benchmarks snapped a three-day losing streak on November 22 supported by PSU banks though selling in power and realty stocks limited the gains.

At close, the Sensex was up 274.12 points, or 0.45 percent, at 61,418.96 and the Nifty was up 84.20 points, or 0.46 percent, at 18,244.20.

"After three days of risk aversion, the domestic market experienced a relief rally in response to a bullish trend in global markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The tight COVID lockdown in China, however, has negatively impacted the forecast for global growth. FII interest has also reduced significantly as a result of the increased likelihood of stricter Fed policies."

Stocks and sectors

IndusInd Bank, NTPC, JSW Steel, HDFC Life and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest Nifty gainers. The biggest losers were BPCL, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation and Kotak Mahindra Bank.