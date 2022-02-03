MARKET NEWS

    Taking Stock | Market snaps 3-day gaining streak; Sensex tanks 770 points, Nifty below 17,600

    The broader indices outperformed the main indices, with the BSE midcap index shedding 0.9 percent and the smallcap index losing 0.4 percent

    Rakesh Patil
    February 03, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST

    The Indian equity benchmarks snapped a three-day winning streak to end sharply lower on February 3 amid mixed global cues and selling in information technology and realty names.

    After a flat, selling pressure extended as the session progressed, with the indices ending near the day's low. The Sensex dived 770.31 points, or 1.29 percent, to close at 58,788.02 and the Nifty lost 219.80 points, or 1.24 percent, to end at 17,560.20.

    "Markets opened steady and drifted lower throughout the day, only to close at the lowest point of the day on the back of stronger than expected inflation of over 5 percent in the Euro Zone led by energy prices," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

    The indices lost 1.5 percent led by losses in IT & real estate. Most sectoral indices, barring the auto index, ended in the red, he said.

    “The broader markets witnessed investor interest in sugar stocks with unblended fuel set to attract additional excise duties," Ranganathan added.

    Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Divi’s Labs, Maruti Suzuki and ITC were the top Nifty losers, while gainers included HDFC, NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, Grasim Industries and Infosys.

    Among sectors, Nifty IT index fell 2 percent and the energy index 1 percent. Selling was also seen in bank, FMCG, metal and pharma sectors. However, the auto index rose 0.4 percent.

    The broader indices outperformed the main indices. The BSE midcap index shed 0.9 percent and the smallcap 0.4 percent.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,788.02-770.31 -1.29%
    Nifty 5017,560.20-219.80 -1.24%
    Nifty Bank39,010.00-320.50 -0.81%
    Nifty 50 17,560.20 -219.80 (-1.24%)
    Thu, Feb 03, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Hero Motocorp2,781.5079.10 +2.93%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HDFC2,527.80-85.15 -3.26%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11683.4051.00 +0.44%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT35056.80-732.00 -2.05%

    Stocks and sectors

    On the BSE, except auto index (up 0.4 percent), all other indices ended in the red. Oil & gas, IT, realty and capital goods indices were down up to 2 percent.

    A long build-up was seen in Balrampur Chini Mills, Coromandel International and TVS Motor Company, while a short build-up was seen in Godrej Properties, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

    Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Tata Consumer Products, Coromandel International and Hero MotoCorp.

    More than 150 stocks, including Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Bank of Baroda and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, hit a 52-week high on the BSE.

    Outlook for February 4

    Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

    The 17,530-17,500 zone may act as near-term support. Bounce is likely if the Nifty holds above 17,500.

    On the higher end, resistance remains at 17,700-17,800. The trend will remain positive as long as the Nifty remains above 17,400 on a closing basis.

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    The level of 17,800 proved to be a stiff resistance and the Nifty reacted fiercely. The short-term trend will become bullish only after the index closes above 17,800.

    A good support lies at 17,200 and weakness will resume the index beaks the level on a closing basis. As the index is in a neutral territory, a wait-and-watch strategy should be followed.

    Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

    The index has again stepped into a short-term consolidation phase. On the downside, 17,200 will act as crucial support, whereas 17,800 will pose as a key barrier for the short term.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

     
    Rakesh Patil
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 04:28 pm
