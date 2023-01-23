 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market snaps 2-day losing streak, Sensex gains 319 points, Nifty above 18,100

Rakesh Patil
Jan 23, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

HUL, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors and UPL were among the biggest Nifty gainers. The losers included UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, NTPC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel

The Indian indices ended higher on January 23 after closing lower for two straight sessions amid buying in auto, oil & gas, information technology (IT) and banking names.

The market opened higher and remained positive throughout the session. Though it gave up some of the gains in the afternoon, the benchmarks still closed in the green.

At close, the Sensex was up 319.90 points, or 0.53 percent, at 60,941.67, and the Nifty was up 90.80 points, or 0.50 percent, at 18,118.50.

"Market breadth tilted in favour of bulls, lifted by financial stocks, amid positive cues from global peers. Strong corporate earnings reported by banks boosted the appetite for financial stocks. Positive global markets, owing to the possibility of a less aggressive rate hike, further added colour," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks and sectors

HUL, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors and UPL were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. The losers included UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, NTPC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel.