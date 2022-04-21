Taking Stock | Market rises for second day; Sensex up 874 points, Nifty ends near 17,400

The market continued its winning streak on the second consecutive day on April 21 amid buying across the sectors and heavyweight stocks.

At Close, the Sensex was up 874.18 points or 1.53% at 57,911.68, and the Nifty was up 256.10 points or 1.49% at 17,392.60.

"Bulls came back strongly today after a pretty long wait helped by the Energy sector which is seeing robustness in gross refining margins," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

"Almost all sectoral indices led by Automobiles traded in the green with the volatility index cooling off. Accumulation seen in some of the big boys which had led the fall during the last one week helped the bulls get back strongly today," Ranganathan added.

Eicher Motors, Coal India, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, and Adani Ports were among the top Nifty gainers. Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, ONGC, and JSW Steel were the top losers.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Bank, pharma, IT, and energy indices gaining 1 percent each, and the Auto index surging 2.2 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, the Auto index rose 2 percent, while bank, healthcare, IT, power, realty, and capital goods indices gained 1 percent each.

The broader indices performed in line with the benchmarks as BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in L&T Finance Holdings, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, and Jubilant FoodWorks, while a short build-up was seen in the Jindal Steel, Tata Communications, and L&T Infotech.

Over 150 stocks, including Cupid, Uttam Sugar Mills, Reliance Industries, and Sunflag Iron & Steel, touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in L&T Finance Holdings, Adani Ports, and Glenmark Pharma.

Outlook for April 22

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Positive global clues lifted sentiments for the second straight day. The broad-based rally saw buying across different sectors.

Technically, after a strong opening, the Nifty successfully traded above 200- day SMA. It also formed a long bullish candle on daily charts which supports an uptrend.

We are of the view that the short-term texture has changed to positive, but due to overstretch intraday formation, range-bound activity is not ruled out.

For the traders, the immediate hurdle on the Nifty would be 17,500-17,550. on the flip side, 17,300-17,275 would act as a crucial support zone on the Nifty for the day traders. The intraday texture is mildly overbought; hence, buying on dips and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for the day traders.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Technically, the Nifty index has confirmed the breakout of the Bullish Harami Candlestick pattern on the daily chart that suggests a reversal move in the index. Moreover, the index has moved above 100-day Exponential Moving Averages which indicates a bullish strength for the coming day.

In addition, a momentum indicator RSI (14) & Stochastic witnessed a positive crossover, which supports the immediate trend.

On an hourly chart, the Nifty index also sustained above 200-HMA, which suggests a positive side move.

At present, the index is having support at 17,180 levels while resistance is placed at 17,600 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 36,200 levels while resistance is seen at 37,400 levels.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One

For the coming session, 17,450 is the immediate level to watch out for and the moment we surpass this, Nifty would continue its march towards 17,600 – 17,700.

On the flipside, 17,300 followed by 17,200 are likely to provide an immediate cushion. Traders are advised to use declines to buy into and should continue to focus on thematic moves.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.