Taking Stock |Market reels under selling pressure for third consecutive session, Sensex falls below 60k

Gaurav Sharma
Jan 06, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Barring FMCG, which ended flat, all sectoral indices ended the last day of the first week of 2023 in the red. TCS, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were the biggest losers on Nifty

Stock Market Today:

Unrelenting selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIS) amid growing concerns of a recession impacting the global economy pushed Indian equity benchmarks into the red for the third session in a row on January 6.

At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was down 453 points, or 0.75 percent, at 69,900, while the Nifty lost 133 points, or 0.74 percent, to end the day at 17,859.

The benchmark indices ended the first week of 2023 lower. During the week, the Sensex lost 1.5 percent and the Nifty 1.4 percent.

The market tracked negative cues from the US market, which closed a percent down the previous day, and other Asian peers which ended the day on a mixed note.

The rejection of Russia's 36-hour ceasefire offer by Ukraine and concerns expressed by the RBI Governor about the inflation situation in South Asia added to the negative sentiment fuelled by the US Fed’s hawkish stance on rate hikes, which resulted in FII exodus from India.

Stocks and sectors