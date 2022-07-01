Taking Stock | Market recoups losses to end flat; oil & gas stocks sink

The Indian benchmark indices recovered from the day’s low and ended flat on July 1 amid mixed data points such as better auto sales numbers for June, a falling rupee, weak manufacturing figure, and second-highest monthly GST collection.

At close, the Sensex was down 111.01 points or 0.21% at 52,907.93, and the Nifty was down 28.30 points or 0.18% at 15,752.

Amid weak global cues, the market started the July series on a weaker note and extended the losses as the day progressed with the rupee hitting fresh record lows by surpassing the 79 mark for the first time. That apart, the government imposing a special tax on oil producers, too, dented the sentiment. However, it made a smart recovery in the final hour of trade to end the session on a flat note.

For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty added 0.3 percent, each.

"As the street sets about pricing in the impact of the windfall gain tax on the Oil & Gas sector, benchmark indices displayed high volatility today primarily led by the Energy sector," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

"The manner in which bulls responded with the help of FMCG stocks led by ITC in afternoon trade left bears completely surprised as it helped indices stage a breathtaking recovering by erasing all the days' losses," Ranganathan added.

ONGC, Reliance Industries Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Auto, and Bharti Airtel were among the top Nifty losers. ITC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Britannia Industries, and Cipla were among the gainers on the index.

Among sectors, the Nifty Energy index shed 4 percent, on the other hand, the FMCG index added nearly 3 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, the Realty index rose 1.6 percent and the FMCG index jumped 2.4 percent, while the oil & gas index shed 3.2 percent.

BSE midcap index rose 0.6 percent and smallcap index ended flat.

A long build-up was seen in Muthoot Finance, Jubilant FoodWorks, and HPCL, while a short build-up was seen in ONGC, Reliance Industries, and Vedanta.

On the BSE, Shalimar Paints, ITC, and Insecticides (India) touched their 52-week highs. On the other hand, Parsvnath Developers, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Parag Milk Foods, Hindustan Zinc, and Inox Wind fell to their 52-week low levels.

Outlook for July 4

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty started the week on a strong note but couldn’t build upon the gains. It witnessed consolidation throughout the week & in the last session had sharp swings in both directions.

Near term support zone was placed around 15,700-15,650, which the index breached on July 1; however, received support near 15,500. Overall structure shows that the index is likely to witness consolidation in the range of 15,500-15,900 in the coming sessions.

It is expected to face selling pressure as it approaches the 15,900-16,000 zone. On the other hand, dips towards 15,600-15,500 can be taken as buying opportunities.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities:

Markets were on a one-way track and crashed nearly 1,000 points before recouping most of their lost ground as firm European markets opening provided a breather. Investors are extremely wary about the fragile economic situation worldwide and are selling at regular intervals on worries any worrisome news could trigger a massive sell-off.

In fact, selling in oil & gas, and automobile stocks resulted in a weak close, but buying in banking, IT & realty stocks helped markets erase most of their early losses.

The Nifty has formed a Hammer candlestick formation on weekly charts, and 15,700 could be the trend decider level. Above the same, the index could hit 15,850-15,950 levels. On the flip side, as long as the index trades below 15,700, the correction wave is likely to continue and could retest the level of 15,500-15,350.

