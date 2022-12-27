 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market rallies for 2nd day; Nifty tops 18,100, Sensex rises 361 pts led by metals

Rakesh Patil
Dec 27, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

On the BSE, the Metal index gained 4.5 percent, while capital goods, oil & gas, power and realty indices rose 1 percent each.

Indian benchmark indices rallied for the second consecutive session on December 27 led by the metal stocks after China announced further ease in COVID-19 restrictions.

At Close, the Sensex was up 361.01 points or 0.60% at 60,927.43, and the Nifty was up 117.70 points or 0.65% at 18,132.30. About 2,504 shares advanced, 889 shares declined, while 120 scrips remained unchanged.

After a positive start, the market witnessed volatility in the first half; however, buying witnessed in the second half helped equities close near the day's high.

"With strong support from global peers, the domestic market is attempting to recoup its previous week's losses. Metal stocks shone amid hopes of a demand revival in China on reports of loosening COVID restrictions. This, along with fears over supply disruptions from winter storms in the US, resulted in oil prices rising," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

Stocks and sectors