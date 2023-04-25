 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock: Market posts moderate gains amid volatility; power, PSU banks rally

Rakesh Patil
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

The Indian equity benchmark ended on a positive note in a volatile session on April 25, supported by power, PSU bank and oil and gas names. At close, the Sensex was up 74.61 points, or 0.12 percent, at 60,130.71, and the Nifty gained 26 points, or 0.15 percent, at 17,769.30.

Amid mixed global cues, the market opened flat and remained in a tight range throughout the session.

Stocks and Sectors

Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HDFC Life, UPL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Tech Mahindra.