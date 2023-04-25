Taking Stock: Market posts moderate gains amid volatility; power, PSU banks rally

The Indian equity benchmark ended on a positive note in a volatile session on April 25, supported by power, PSU bank and oil and gas names. At close, the Sensex was up 74.61 points, or 0.12 percent, at 60,130.71, and the Nifty gained 26 points, or 0.15 percent, at 17,769.30.

Amid mixed global cues, the market opened flat and remained in a tight range throughout the session.

Stocks and Sectors

Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HDFC Life, UPL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Tech Mahindra.

Among sectors, power and PSU bank indices were up over a percent each, while metal, infra, capital goods oil & gas and realty gained 0.5 percent each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week highs on the BSE. These included VA Tech Wabag, Rail Vikas Nigam, Surya Roshni, Polycab India, NCC, Minda Corporation, Likhitha Infrastructure, ITC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, BL Kashyap And Sons and Bajaj Auto.

A long buildup was seen in ABB India, Marico and Shriram Finance, while a short build-up was seen in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Ipca Laboratories and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Ipca Laboratories, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical and Intellect Design Arena.

Outlook for April 26

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Cautious optimism prevailed as sluggish to negative global sentiment prompted traders to take selective bets in metals, oil & gas and financial stocks.

The bigger concern is that the rate-hike cycle in the US and European nations is likely to continue, which may further push key economies into a slowdown and hurt growth.

On daily charts, the Nifty formed a small Doji candlestick, indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and bears.

A minor intraday correction is possible if the index slips below 17,720 and retests 17,670-17,625.

On the flip side, a fresh uptrend wave is possible only after the dismissal of 17,820. After the breakout, the chances of the index hitting 17,900-17,925 will be bright.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty opened flat and witnessed a day of consolidation. It closed in the green, up 26 points.

On the daily charts, we can observe that the positive momentum from April, 24 continued and the Nifty traded with a positive bias. As it is approaching its previous swing high of 17,863, the index is witnessing some profit booking as the speed of the upmove has slowed.

As we are in the final week of the April series expiry, volatility will likely be high in the next couple of sessions.

The crucial support to watch is 17,620-17,600. If the Nifty manages to hold and trade above it, the upmove will continue.

On the upside, the initial hurdle is at 17,863–17,880. A break above it, can lead to a sharp rise towards 18,000, a vital psychological mark.

We continue to maintain our positive stance from short- term perspective for a target of 18,100.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.