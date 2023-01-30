 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market makes a smart recovery amid choppy trade; Sensex up 170 points, Nifty above 17,600

Rakesh Patil
Jan 30, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Technologies gained the most of the Nifty. Power Grid Corporation, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Larsen and Toubro and IndusInd Bank saw the biggest losses

In an extremely volatile session on Dalal Street, the benchmark indices managed to close on a positive note on January 30, snapping a two-day losing streak.

At close, the Sensex was up 169.51 points or 0.29% at 59,500.41, and the Nifty was up 44.70 points or 0.25% at 17,649.

After a gap-down start, the market recovered smartly in the early hours but gyrated between gains and losses as the session progressed. The market participants remained cautious ahead of the Budget 2022-23 and interest- rate decisions by major central banks. The Sensex and Nifty sank to the day's low of 58,699.20 and 17,405.55 but recovered smartly.

"The response by Adani had a mixed effect on the stock group and market. The saga is likely to continue as a hanging risk in the minds of investors in the medium term. To expect a scientific assessment report either by a strong independent third party or government is dim in the short term. Now the focus of the market will be on the budget and the Fed policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.