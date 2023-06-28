Taking Stock: Market hits record high on expiry day; investors' wealth rises by Rs 2.2 lk cr

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with metal, power, pharma and capital goods up 1 percent each.

Nifty finally managed to cross its previous highs and crossed a major hurdle of 19,000 on (June 28) expiry day. Sensex also posted a fresh record high by crossing its previous high of 63,601.71 tested on June 22.

The market openedÂ at record levels and extended the gains as the day progressed with Nifty and Sensex hitting record highs of 19,011.25 and 64050.44, respectively, on an intraday basis.

At close, the Sensex was up 499.39 points or 0.79 percent at 63,915.42, and the Nifty was up 154.70 points or 0.82 percent at 18,972.10.

The market will remain shut on June 29 on account of the Bakri Id.

Stocks and sectors

The biggest gainers for the day on Nifty were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors, while losers were HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Hospitals and M&M.

The BSE midcap index was up 0.7 percent, while smallcap index ended on a flat note.

Wednesday's market rally added Rs 2.2 lakh crore to investors' wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 294.33 lakh crore from Rs 292.13 lakh crore in the previous session.

A long build-up was seen in Adani Enterprises, Power Finance Corporation and Adani Ports, while a short build-up was seen in Indiamart Intermesh, Tata Chemicals and Vodafone Idea.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank and Torrent Pharma.

More than 150 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Jindal Saw, Zydus Lifesciences, Surya Roshni, Shakti Pumps, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, HBL Power Systems, Tata Motors, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel.

Outlook for June 30

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Nifty advanced for the second consecutive day to scale fresh life highs on June 28. At close, Nifty was up 0.82% or 154.7 points at 18972.1. Volumes on the NSE were higher than recent average on the monthly F&O expiry day. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio closed at 1.14:1.

Global stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday as surprisingly upbeat U.S. economic news eased global growth concerns.

The current upward momentum could continue and 19000-19200 band could be the next resistance for Nifty in the near term. 18646 could be the support on corrections.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

The benchmark indices achieved new all-time highs, with the Nifty reaching 19,011.25 and the Sensex reaching 64,050.44. The Metal and Pharma sectors outperformed, rallying over 1.5 percent. Technically, the index displayed a breakout formation and a bullish candle, indicating further upward momentum.

Traders will closely watch the 18,900/63,700 level as a trend decider. Above this level, the index could rally towards 19,100-19,150/64,300-64,400. Caution is advised below 18,900/63,700, with traders considering exiting long positions. Analysts remain optimistic, emphasizing the importance of monitoring support and resistance levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.