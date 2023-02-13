 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market falls for second day in a row; PSU banks, IT and metals worst hit

Rakesh Patil
Feb 13, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Infosys and TCS were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Titan Company, NTPC, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors

Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on February 13 with the Nifty falling below 17,800 amid volatility.

At close, the Sensex was down 250.86 points or 0.41 percent at 60,431.84, and the Nifty was down 85.60 points or 0.48 percent at 17,770.90.

On the back of mixed global cues, the market started on a flat note but soon bears took the charge and dragged the Nifty to near 17,700 levels. However, final-hour buying helped to erase some intraday losses.

"With the third quarter earnings season coming to a close this week, markets traded weak throughout the day ahead of the inflation print expected today," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.