Taking Stock | Market falls for 5th straight day as rate-hike worries persist

Feb 23, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

Among sectors, power and realty were the biggest losers, shedding over a percent each

Indian equity markets extended their losing streak to the fifth straight session, spooked by hawkish comments from the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee as well as the US Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee.

The Sensex closed 139.18 points or 0.23 percent lower at 59,605.80. The Nifty ended 43 points lower at 17,511.30. About 1,540 shares advanced, 1,810 declined and 148 were unchanged.

Among sectors, power and realty were the biggest losers, shedding over a percent each. While metals, PSU Banks and fast-moving consumer goods companies saw some buying.

"The equity market traded cautiously between gains and losses as the minutes of the central bank policy meeting revealed concerns over high inflation and its commitment to bring inflation under control," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.