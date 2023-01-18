 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market extends gains; Nifty above 18,100, Sensex rises 390 points

Rakesh Patil
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

On the BSE, metal index gained 2.4 percent, capital goods index added 1.4 percent, while bank and pharma indices added 0.5 percent each.

Benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive session on January 18 with Nifty closing around 18,150. At close, the Sensex was up 390.02 points or 0.64% at 61,045.74, and the Nifty was up 112 points or 0.62% at 18,165.30.

The Indian equity market extended the winning streak on the second consecutive session with benchmark indices crossing major levels amid buying seen in the metal and capital goods stocks.

The market started the day on a flat note, but pick-up the pace as the day progressed with Nifty making a high close to 18,200, while Sensex also went above 61,100.

"After the adverse performance during the last one and a half months, Indian market has been advancing in the last 2-3 trading days," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The trend is supported by the marginal improvement in FIIs inflows and upside in domestic investments. The domestic investors are adopting buy on dip strategy," he added.

Stocks and sectors